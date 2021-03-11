Announcing OpenText Developer Cloud CE 21.1

At OpenText™, we take information security very seriously. So, it should come as no surprise that security is a key improvement as we continually improve our new OpenText™ Developer Cloud offering.

Part of security is the encryption and threat identification, but another part of it is reducing developer pain. If you are like most developers, you likely have a focus on the code you are writing and meeting deadlines for stakeholders, and while you don’t cut corners, you’re not exactly going to hunt for the API management stats. You need security to be easy, straightforward and visual.

The risk is that if it is not easy, it’s not happening, which means you will choose open source even if the OSS lacks the best of breed security and a commitment to information security. OpenText Developer Cloud has information security incorporated into the very structure of our services. We will demonstrate, with each release, starting with 21.1 how easy it is to create applications and connectors that are secure through our freely available tutorials and documentation. We want to help ensure that all developers can create, great new products and service offerings that are secure by design- all while ensuring that the API management is simple and easy for you to use.

With OpenText Cloud Edition (CE) 21.1, we have updated several key aspects of our service security to make developer jobs easier, including:

Data encryption key management : High performance key management solution Enhanced security with additional encryption key layer – complimenting the current Cassandra enabled blob encryption Full encryption and decryption capabilities for CSS blobs

: Threat management for API service calls : As part of our focus on security we have incorporated Webroot’s threat intelligence into our Developer cloud platform This provides OpenText Developer piece of mind that their Applications can securely manipulate and manage information both between OpenText services but more importantly at ingress and egress.

In parallel to these advances in information security, we have several small but meaningful user experience updates:

Single console for Tenant and App management – single log-on provides you access to both your plan administration and your real-time usage

– single log-on provides you access to both your plan administration and your real-time usage Simplified search experience to reduce hunting for the swagger documentation and tutorials

Enhanced self-service for learning and support through personalization

As the Developer Cloud evolves to be the single home for all services from OpenText, we will continue to provide simplified routing and education from the services that developers are already using to enable their customers. For example, we have taken the first step in a single experience by including our IoT Developer trial into Developer Cloud.

Continual evolution of our Developer Network section

Our forum section has now expanded and uses a powerful new platform that facilitates your engagement with other Information Management experts. Whether you are an existing customer looking for more information on the new OpenText™ Extended ECM API or a developer looking to build an on-boarding application for universities in Ontario, the forum provides a single place to engage with your peers as well as the OpenText experts.

Leverage the different options available such as posting questions, providing answers to questions posted by other developers, starting a thread on a topic of your interest, posting code samples and using others posted by fellow developers. Register now to join our Developer Network.

