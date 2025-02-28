What is behavioral analytics and why does your company need it?

Most built-in security analytics solutions are nothing more than basic rule sets and correlation scripts. They offer little protection against subtle insider threats and emerging attack vectors. If your system’s idea of “behavior analysis” is flagging a single late-night login without context, or drowning your SOC in useless alerts, it’s effectively worthless. The real challenge isn’t collecting more data—it’s connecting the dots in real time, refining baselines automatically, and highlighting suspicious behavior that actually matters. That’s where advanced behavioral analytics makes all the difference.

The real power of behavioral analytics

At its core, behavioral analytics is about knowing how your users, devices, and systems act on a daily basis—then spotting even the slightest deviation. It doesn’t rely on the same old laundry list of “bad” signatures. Instead, it figures out what’s normal for each individual or entity and flags anything significantly off-track. There are three key factors that make true behavioral analytics solutions powerful.

Adaptive learning: When your organization evolves, so do your baselines. No endless tuning or guesswork—just continuous adaptation.

Context-driven insights: It's not about a random login alert; it's about understanding that a user who typically accesses financial records at 10 AM is suddenly pulling them at Midnight from a remote IP.

Why traditional security measures fall short

Every SIEM, EDR, NDR, XDR, DLP, IAM, and any other acronym for a security solution lists behavioral analytics as a feature. However, while this so-called “behavioral analytics” capability might look great on a features list, does it truly adapt to real-world change? We’ve seen baked-in behavioral analytics frequently crumble in key areas:

Negligence toward insider threats: Curious how that unsuspecting employee suddenly accessed confidential info at 3 AM? Static rules aren't going to catch that nuance.

Curious how that unsuspecting employee suddenly accessed confidential info at 3 AM? Static rules aren’t going to catch that nuance. Manual overload: If your security teams are stuck updating rules every time someone switches departments, your “analytics” are a time sink, not a solution.

True behavioral analytics fixes these blind spots by zeroing in on genuine anomalies – no more “just trust us” rules that may or may not align with your reality.

How OpenText does it differently

Plenty of vendors throw around “behavioral analytics,” but OpenText actually delivers. We recently announced the launch of OpenText™ Core Threat Detection and Response. It uses unsupervised machine learning and advanced AI to address what other solutions often miss. Here is what it can do for your business:

Always-evolving baselines

Tired of babysitting your detection system with manual rule updates? OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response adjusts on its own—so you get fewer false alarms and a more authentic read on user behavior. Seamless integration with real context

We slot right into Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and Entra ID without forcing you to re-architect your environment, adding a powerful layer of analytics on top of your existing tools. High-context alerts, not mystery warnings

We won’t leave you guessing why something’s been flagged. Our system gives you the full story—who did what, when, and why it’s actually suspicious—so you can act fast. Automated threat hunting

Let your threat hunters stop threats. Our system hunts down suspicious behavioral patterns in the background, giving defenders precious time to tackle genuine threats—not sift through noise. Proactive insider threat detection

Insider threats can gut your business from the inside out. By focusing on subtle behavioral shifts, we catch the warning signs early—long before you’re dealing with a data breach nightmare. Scalability that grows with you

Your business changes, your threat landscape evolves, and we keep up. Period.

Tangible benefits OpenText offers that you can’t ignore

Early detection of hidden threats

Competitors talk the talk; we walk the walk. We catch that rogue employee funneling files to a personal account before it spirals into a headline-grabbing incident. Reduced alert fatigue

Ever wonder how much time your SOC wastes on false positives? By focusing on genuine anomalies, you trim the fat and let your analysts focus on the real issues. Continuous adaptation

Every time you add a new application or shift roles, your detection just updates—no human intervention required to stay current. Speedy investigations

Why? Because your team doesn’t have to waste hours piecing together a million random alerts. Our context-driven approach streamlines everything. Complement, don’t replace

We’re not telling you to toss your SIEM or endpoint tools. We’re giving them a powerful ally to actually deliver the results you’ve been expecting.

Ready to get serious about threat detection?

Let’s be honest: attacks have gotten a lot smarter, while many security solutions have barely moved the needle. If you’re done settling for generic, rules-heavy “behavior analytics” that fails to live up to the hype, maybe it’s time for a change.

OpenText™ Core Threat Detection and Response doesn’t just layer on more noise. We focus on real anomalies, minimize guesswork, and help you spot dangers before they become disasters. Plus, we slide right into your existing security world, so you can level up without tearing down.

Learn how the truly adaptive behavioral analytics of OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response can transform your security posture. No fluff. No filler. Just the proactive, context-rich detection you've been missing.