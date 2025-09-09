Innovation in action: Why Bosch chose a forward-thinking legal technology partner 

At Bosch, innovation drives every decision—from the products they create to the partners they choose. Guided by the philosophy of “Invented for Life,” Bosch understands the importance of partnering with a legal technology provider that shares their commitment to continuous improvement.

In a recent conversation with OpenText, Franziska Fuchs, Bosch’s Vice President of eDiscovery, shared insights into what her team looks for when selecting a legal technology and services partner.

She highlighted the tools and support that help maximize efficiency, deliver strategic advice, and maintain control over data to enable faster, more informed decision-making.

The value of a stable legal technology partner

Legal matters, particularly complex, high-stakes litigation, often unfold over years rather than months. For enterprises managing multiple concurrent matters across various jurisdictions, the stability of their legal technology partner is paramount.

“You need to find a very reliable partner, somebody who will be with you from day one through the process and will continue to deliver. They can never drop the ball. So this is the kind of relationship we look for.”

When selecting a legal technology partner, forward-thinking Enterprise legal teams like Bosch consider:

Financial stability and longevity: Will they still be supporting your critical systems three years from now?

Continuous innovation roadmap: Do they demonstrate a history of meaningful platform improvements?

Scaling capabilities: Can they grow alongside your enterprise needs?

A partner committed to your long-term success doesn’t just provide today’s solutions—they anticipate tomorrow’s challenges and build flexible frameworks to adapt to changing regulatory environments and business needs.

Breaking language barriers in global eDiscovery with machine translation

For global manufacturers like Bosch, litigation inevitably crosses language boundaries. Traditional translation methods create costly bottlenecks and delay critical case assessment. Advanced machine translation technology transforms this landscape by:

Reducing translation costs by up to 80% compared to human translation services

Accelerating review timelines from weeks to days

Standardizing terminology across documents

Supporting real-time understanding of non-English language documents

The most innovative eDiscovery platforms integrate sophisticated machine translation directly into their platforms, allowing first-pass review teams to work seamlessly across languages without disrupting workflow or requiring additional tools.

“You can use your regular set of reviewers, at least for the first pass. And if you then decide, well, this is too nuanced for a mechanical translation, you need a reviewer who actually speaks the language.”

Good legal decisions start with early, actionable insights. Effective early case assessment (ECA) tools help in-house teams not just organize information but uncover patterns that shape case strategy. “The more information you have, the better your decision is probably going to be. So anything that helps that decision-making process is good.”

With modern visualization tools, legal teams can:

Map communication patterns

Identify anomalies in communication or document creation patterns

Translate technical findings into accessible formats for business stakeholders

ECA transforms legal data into business intelligence, strengthening the legal department’s role as a strategic partner within the enterprise.

Beyond the platform: Why human expertise still matters

Even the best legal technology needs the right support behind it. A partner’s people can be the difference between smooth operations and ongoing frustration. Look for partners whose technical teams:

Understand manufacturing-specific terminology and processes

Provide training tailored to different user roles within your organization

Offer flexible support hours that align with global operations

Demonstrate problem-solving creativity rather than script-following

Cultural alignment matters, too. Partners who share your innovation mindset will help solve challenges proactively—not just respond to tickets.

Specialized expertise for complex manufacturing matters

Complex manufacturing litigation often involves technical specifications, engineering documents, and industry-specific knowledge that goes beyond standard legal review. Professional investigation teams with specialized expertise become invaluable for early case assessment and strategy development.

The ideal legal technology partner offers access to:

Technical specialists who understand manufacturing processes and technical documentation

Experienced investigators who can identify relevant patterns

These multidisciplinary teams don’t just process information—they derive meaning that shapes case direction.

Bringing early case assessment in-house

When litigation assessment remains exclusively with outside counsel, manufacturers lose control over both process and costs. By bringing early case assessment capabilities in-house, legal departments gain:

Direct risk assessment: First-hand understanding of case strengths and weaknesses

Cost predictability: Better budgeting through earlier insight into matter complexity

Strategic flexibility: The ability to pivot strategies based on business priorities

Knowledge retention: Institutional learning that benefits future matters

A legal technology partner that empowers in-house teams with robust ECA tools recognizes that modern legal departments want to drive their own destiny. The best partners provide technology that enables the legal department to approach litigation as business decisions with calculated risk/reward analysis.

Why data control matters more than ever

Perhaps the most significant advantage of the right legal technology partnership is the control it returns to Bosch’s legal department. When data management and analysis capabilities reside in-house:

Decision-making accelerates without third-party delays

Institutional knowledge builds with each matter

Cross-matter insights emerge that outside counsel might miss

Legal strategies align more closely with business objectives

Data sovereignty strengthens the legal department’s ability to serve as a true partner to the business.

Alignment of innovation philosophies

Bosch’s approach to selecting a legal technology partner is clear: find one whose commitment to innovation matches their own, who offers proven stability, and who empowers their legal teams with real control and insight.

The right eDiscovery partner isn’t just a service provider—they’re a strategic ally helping turn legal challenges into opportunities for stronger business outcomes.