Who benefits from connected engineering?

Producing even the simplest industrial part or piece of equipment requires the work of a lot of people. And many of the things that industrial and manufacturing businesses make today are anything but simple.

A host of other market challenges complicates the picture even further: increasingly complex designs, the possibility of using additive manufacturing (3D printing), remote working, regulatory requirements and more. So it’s vitally important that designers, engineers and everyone else involved in a project can communicate clearly, and instantly know that they are all working with the same information.

The solution lies with connected engineering. This ensures that, no matter what you’re designing, everyone who needs to access information or collaborate on the project has what they need and can trust that information is correct and up to date. And that’s exactly what OpenText™ and Dassault Systèmes are able to deliver through our partnership. Dassault provides its CATIA products and solutions for computer-aided design, and OpenText supports these through our cloud-based managed services.

Let’s look at the benefits that companies can discover through our partnership for connected engineering:

Fewer silos, greater digital capabilities

Using CATIA tools for connected engineering—including CATIA and the 3DEXPERIENCE CATIA portfolio—your organization can ensure that everyone who needs to access or contribute information throughout the design process can do so, quickly and easily.

And because these solutions are in the cloud and accessible from anywhere, at any time and via any device, there’s no need for costly updates to in-house legacy systems. Your organization is ready to support Industry 4.0 initiatives and digitally transform operations, from design, engineering and prototyping to manufacturing and lifecycle management.

Improved efficiency and fewer errors

With connected engineering, there’s no longer any risk of project teams becoming out of sync. Everyone involved knows they are always viewing the latest, most up-to-date version of a design. The CATIA platform provides a single source of truth.

With CATIA, it’s also easy to reuse and improve existing templates and components, and to quickly validate designs. Features like “Healing Assistant,” digital mockup verification and more, let you check design integrity, improve the quality and aesthetics of surfaces, and avoid assembly interferences and clashes. All of this helps to eliminate errors, get designs right the first time, reduce lead times and bring better products to market more quickly.

More flexibility and security

The connected engineering experience also makes it easier to format designs in any way you need. For example, it easily reduces 3D models to 2D drawings, while preserving all of the information provided in the 3D model. CATIA’s managed lifecycle and support for controlled access also ensures that your designs and projects remain secure. You can protect access to your company’s intellectual property, for instance, by specifying the level of security you assign to others with whom you are sharing design data. At the same time, removing non-value-added activities for certain users can help to free up time for greater innovation.

