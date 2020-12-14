What’s new in CE 20.4 for OpenText Internet of Things Platform

At OpenText World we presented a sneak preview of OpenText™ Internet of Things CE 20.4. This breakout session detailed the Shipment Tracking Solution Accelerator as an enabler of Shipment Intelligence. This new feature enables:

Supply Chain managers to bind IoT location data to B2B, e.g. OpenText™ Active Orders shipment data delivering real time physical visibility to shipment tracking

Enhanced visibility, which will lead to faster time to cash as well as a decrease in indirect costs driven by supply chain disruption

The use of IoT-driven track and trace to connect shipment and assets throughout the supply chain and monitor their movements in real-time, and the ability to augment data from sensors and other IoT devices with other supply chain data, such as warehouse and transactional information, to provide more granular visibility

The delivery of condition-based monitoring to supply chain operations condition-based monitoring to supply chain operations. This enables the monitoring of aspects affecting goods in transit in real-time, including temperature, humidity, location and product condition to take immediate corrective action if an exception of aberrant conditions is reported for greater control, high levels of transparency and supply chain efficiency

Users to combine IoT data management with AI and machine learning to bring end-to-end visibility and continuous improvement to all parts of the supply chain. Users can move beyond simple track and trace with a holistic solution that applies predictive and prescriptive analytics to the captured data in areas, such as supply chain planning, route optimization and predictive maintenance

Additionally my Product Manager, Eileen Gilbert introduced the OpenText IoT Developer Trial. As part of developer.opentext.com, think of this trial as a “developer’s sandbox” that enables organizations to learn more about the OpenText IoT Platform at no cost, build IoT solutions to create, test and validate business use cases, and team up with OpenText’s IoT experts to realize your vision for IoT within your organization.

In a recent Executive Snapshot, IDC stated “It is time for supply chains to take a structured, proactive stance against risk. Whether the next disease outbreak, the next war, further trade conflicts, or climate change–related weather disruptions, your supply chain will be affected. Don’t just work on alternative plans, though that is a good start; develop the structural capabilities to be a resilient supply chain”1.

Download this white paper to learn how disruptive technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), enable intelligent and connected supply chains, from simple track and trace solutions that record and report shipment location data to shipment monitoring, where the environmental (temperature, vibration, or humidity) IoT-sourced data are giving realtime insights and creating real-world benefits.