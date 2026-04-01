AI agents are no longer experimental side projects. They’re scheduling meetings, querying internal databases, pulling data from SaaS platforms, triggering workflows, and executing tasks on behalf of users without human involvement at every step.

For security teams, this introduces a new and uncomfortable reality:

Autonomous actors are now operating inside the enterprise with legitimate access and they don’t behave like humans.

From a Security Operations perspective, agentic AI doesn’t create an entirely new threat model. It creates a new class of insider risk, operating at machine speed, scale, and opacity.

The most dangerous AI failures won’t look like attacks—they’ll look like business as usual.

The core problem: legitimate access, unsafe outcomes

Most security controls are built on a foundational assumption:

If an entity is authenticated, authorized, and using approved tools, its activity is probably safe.

Agentic AI breaks that assumption.

AI agents:

Authenticate correctly (often using valid user or service credentials)

Operate through sanctioned APIs and SaaS integrations

Execute workflows that appear normal in isolation

Generate activity volumes no human could reasonably match

When an agent drifts into unsafe behavior through misconfiguration, prompt injection, logic gaps, or compromise, nothing visibly “breaks.” No malware. No failed logins. No obvious policy violations.

According to research from Gartner,more than 50% of successful attacks against AI agents will exploit access control issues, frequently through direct or indirect prompt injection. These attacks succeed not by breaking security, but by working within it.

Why this is a SOC problem (Not just an AI problem)

Access is valid

Activity is logged

Tools are approved

Alerts are minimal or absent

This is exactly how insider threats manifest except AI agents act faster, wider, and without intent or hesitation.

Real-world incidents: this is already happening

When an AI agent platform became the attack surface

In early 2026, researchers disclosed a major security gap in Moltbook, a social platform built specifically for AI agents. The flaw exposed private messages, credentials, and tokens tied to autonomous agents operating across customer environments.

No model weights were stolen.

No zero-day exploits were required.

The agents behaved exactly as designed. The ecosystem around them did not. AI agent ecosystems are becoming attack surfaces in their own right.

In multiple documented cases, security researchers demonstrated how indirect prompt injection could manipulate trusted AI agents into leaking sensitive enterprise data.

The agents:

Had legitimate access

Were executing approved workflows

Appeared compliant in logs

They were simply convinced through manipulated inputs to do the wrong thing.

To a SOC analyst reviewing telemetry, this activity looked indistinguishable from normal usage.

One compromised agent, dozens of systems impacted

In another incident, a single compromised agent impersonated a trusted internal service and triggered cascading failures across dozens of dependent systems. There was no exploit chain, just trust abused at scale.

This is the amplification effect of agentic AI:

One small deviation, multiplied instantly.

Why traditional controls fall short

Agentic AI doesn’t fail because security teams are negligent. It fails because most controls were designed for humans.

Policies deter people; agents don’t feel deterrence

Role-based access controls assumes static roles; agents adapt dynamically

Allowlists assume predictability; agents are probabilistic

Gartner explicitly notes that AI agents inherit privileges but lack motivation to follow logical security policies, meaning policies must be technically enforced, not socially implied.

The hidden cost of ignoring agentic risk

Failing to address agentic AI security doesn’t just increase theoretical risk rather it creates real operational exposure.

1. Silent, Scaled Data Loss

Agents can extract and move data faster than any human insider, often bypassing traditional DLP with unstructured or multimodal data.

2. Alert Fatigue Without Insight

When everything looks legitimate, SOC teams receive no alerts or a flood of low-value ones. Both outcomes delay meaningful response.

3. Cascading Failures in Multi-Agent Systems

Agent collaboration can unintentionally break segregation of duties, escalate privileges indirectly, or amplify minor errors into enterprise-wide incidents.

4. Accountability and Regulatory Risk

As AI governance matures, organizations will be expected to explain why an autonomous system acted the way it did. “The model decided” won’t be an acceptable answer.

AI agents don’t need to be malicious to cause serious harm—they only need autonomy, access, and a small nudge in the wrong direction.

The shift security operations must make

The answer is not to slow AI adoption (though many of us would if we could). Gartner is clear: CISOs cannot pause agentic initiatives without harming the business.

The shift is how security observes, understands, and responds to behavior.

Treat agents as first-class entities

Just like users or service accounts:

Agents need unique identities

Agents need ownership and accountability

Agents need individual behavioral baselines

Move from rules to behavior

Effective detection focuses on:

Continuous behavioral baselining per agent

High-fidelity anomaly detection based on deviation, not novelty

Context-rich alerts that explain why something is risky

This mirrors mature insider-threat programs because the problem structure is the same.

Runtime visibility is the new control plane

Discovery tells you what exists. Runtime insight tells you what’s going wrong right now.

Organizations that successfully run agentic AI securely focus on real-time answers to three questions:

Is this agent behaving normally for itself, compared to peers, as part of the organization? Is this behavior consistent with business intent? Does this deviation materially increase risk right now?

Behavior, not static policy, becomes the control plane.

This is where platforms like OpenText position behavioral insights as foundational to running AI securely: correlating subtle anomalies across entities, reducing alert fatigue, and accelerating response when legitimate activity turns risky.

Running AI securely without slowing innovation

Agentic AI isn’t going away. If anything, it will become more autonomous, more interconnected, and more deeply embedded in core operations.

The goal for security teams isn’t to stop AI, it’s to make it predictable, observable, and safe.

That means:

Accepting autonomous agents as insider-like actors

Applying proven behavioral security discipline

Designing SOC workflows for machine-speed activity



Learn how OpenText Cybersecurity can help run your AI securely.







