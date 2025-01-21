The impact of embedding ready-to-use software

In the fast-paced and competitive world of software development, independent software vendors (ISVs) face significant pressure to innovate, deliver high-quality products, and reduce time-to-market. To meet these demands, many ISVs are increasingly turning to embedding ready-to-use software components, such as third-party libraries, frameworks, and pre-built solutions, into their own applications. This strategy offers numerous advantages, from cost savings and faster development cycles to improved functionality and scalability. In this blog post, we’ll explore in-depth how embedding ready-to-use software can positively affect the application development process for ISVs and help them succeed in a competitive marketplace while also taking a look into the OpenText OEM Solutions that can support this path to success.

1. Accelerating time-to-market

One of the most significant advantages of embedding ready-to-use software is the ability to accelerate time-to-market. In today’s ever-changing landscape, speed is crucial and can make a difference at winning and generating new revenue streams. Customers expect new products and features to be delivered rapidly, and ISVs that can release their solutions faster often gain a competitive edge and the financial benefits of having this ability.

By incorporating pre-built software components, ISVs can significantly reduce the time spent on developing core features from scratch. For instance, rather than building a custom Optical Character Recognition solution for document management processes, an ISV can integrate a widely and securely used solution such as OpenText Capture. This allows developers to focus on other key areas of the application that require unique innovation, customization, and added value.

In addition, the time saved on development can be reallocated to other important activities, such as testing, debugging, and refining the user experience. As a result, ISVs can not only launch their products faster but also ensure a higher quality product at launch.

2. Reducing Development Costs

Developing software from the ground up is resource-intensive. It requires a significant investment in skilled labor, time, and technical resources. For ISVs, the decision to embed ready-to-use software can lead to substantial cost savings by reducing the need for in-house development of non-core functionalities (which happens very often).

Instead of allocating resources to develop features that are widely available as third-party solutions, ISVs can purchase or license ready-made software components that meet their needs. These components often come with comprehensive documentation, support, and ongoing updates, which further reduces the need for dedicated in-house maintenance and support.

For example, we have found out that several ISVs have reduced costs by leveraging the power of OpenText Communications, a ready to use service which transforms customer experiences into personalized experiences and redirect the saved budget to enhancing other aspects of the product, such as marketing, customer support, or research and development.

3. Improving Functionality and Feature Set

When ISVs embed ready-to-use software, they gain access to a wide array of features and functionalities that would otherwise take significant time and expertise to develop. These third-party components are often developed by specialized companies that focus on a specific domain, which ensures the quality and reliability of such services.

By leveraging these components, ISVs can enhance their own applications with cutting-edge features, robust performance, and industry-standard compliance. For instance, with the current rise and use of Analytics and AI, ISVs have found plenty of value on solutions such as OpenText Analytics Database (formerly know as Vertica) and OpenText Data Discovery, which allows companies to quickly jump into supporting clients wishing to get into smarter and intelligent solutions.

4. Enhancing Security and Compliance

Security and compliance are two of the most critical aspects of software development today, especially in industries that handle sensitive data, such as healthcare, finance, or education. Developing and maintaining secure, compliant software from scratch is both time-consuming and costly, requiring extensive knowledge of security protocols, encryption standards, and regulatory frameworks like GDPR, HIPAA, or PCI-DSS.

By embedding ready-to-use security and compliance-focused software, ISVs can significantly enhance their products without needing to build custom solutions that meet these rigorous standards. Many third-party software vendors specialize in security and compliance and offer solutions that have been thoroughly tested, certified, and updated to stay in line with evolving regulations and threats.

For example, OpenText Thrust , which provides a large set of ready to use APIs for ISVs to plug in, all come with native Security features that are updated constantly, which reduces the constant concern and needed time to update such functionalities.

5. Scalability and Flexibility

As software grows and customer demands evolve, scalability becomes an essential consideration for ISVs. Developing applications that can handle increased user loads, additional data, or expanded features requires careful planning and resources. Ready-to-use software often comes with built-in scalability and flexibility, making it easier for ISVs to adapt and grow their products.

Cloud-based services, in particular, are designed to scale efficiently as usage grows. For example, embedding a cloud storage solution – like the ones offered by OpenText – into an application allows ISVs to store and manage large volumes of data without worrying about hardware limitations or server maintenance. Similarly, integrating cloud-based APIs for messaging, video conferencing, or database management ensures that the application can handle a growing number of users and features without performance degradation.

Additionally, many ready-to-use software components are modular and flexible, allowing ISVs to easily swap out, upgrade, or replace specific components as needed without disrupting the entire application. This level of flexibility is key to keeping applications modern, scalable, and competitive in an ever-changing software landscape.

6. Focus on Core Competencies

For ISVs, the decision to embed ready-to-use software allows them to focus on their core competencies and differentiate themselves in the market. Instead of investing time and effort into developing generic features or functionalities that are already available from third-party vendors, ISVs can concentrate on creating the unique aspects of their software that set them apart from competitors.

This strategic focus helps ISVs to build a more compelling product and improve customer satisfaction. By concentrating on what they do best, ISVs can innovate more effectively, offer tailored solutions, and enhance the overall quality and performance of their applications.

For instance, an ISV developing software for the healthcare industry might focus on creating unique features related to patient care or medical data management, while embedding ready-to-use components for content management, analytics or cybersecurity. This allows them to create a specialized product that addresses their target market’s needs while benefiting from the reliability and efficiency of third-party solutions.

Conclusion

Incorporating ready-to-use software into the application development process is a smart and strategic decision for independent software vendors. From accelerating time-to-market and reducing costs to enhancing functionality, security, and scalability, embedding third-party components allows ISVs to develop high-quality, competitive products without reinventing the wheel. For more information on the options to available for your company to start this journey, and start OEM-ing, please visit https://www.opentext.com/en-gb/products/oem-marketplace or connect with an OEM Consultant at: oem_global_sales@opentext.com