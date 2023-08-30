The Future is Now: Learn how Analytics and AI are changing EVERYTHING at OpenText World 2023 

It can’t be overstated – AI and analytics will change everything. Welcome to a future of Generative AI and real-time analytics – delivered today. With current product offerings like OpenTextTM IDOLTM, OpenTextTM VerticaTM, and OpenTextTM MagellanTM and new product innovations on the horizon, OpenText AI Cloud is the foundation underpinning OpenText AI-led innovations.

As showcased in eight dedicated sessions at OpenText World 2023, OpenText has implemented Generative AI and analytics into all core product lines with a polymodel approach to supporting the Large Language Model (LLM) that best meets your business objectives. Learn how OpenText AI Cloud can empower your organization to monetize your data for making informed decisions, predicting and act on what’s next, and automating business processes – all while managing risks and costs.

At OpenText™ World 2023 in Las Vegas, we’re focusing on Analytics and AI, designed to enable data-driven organizations to transform all data quickly and automatically into instant strategic insights.

The future of Analytics & AI

Even if you don’t consider your company a technology company today, you probably will very soon. Every company’s path to success will rely on how quickly they can unlock and apply the value of their organizations’ most strategic asset – data. But how do you transform your company to realize that value? By adopting the largest technology megatrend of our lifetimes – analytics and AI. Whether you need a grounding in Large Language Models, Neural Networks, and Natural Language Processing, or how data scientists develop predictive customer churn models, this is the track for you. Join us – data enthusiasts, data analysts, data engineers, analytics leaders – and learn how to apply analytics, BI, AI, and machine learning to your vast volumes of data to anticipate the future and make the most intelligent decisions to improve your bottom line.

AA00 The Future is NOW: AI and Analytics is changing everything

It can’t be overstated – AI and analytics will change everything. The productivity gains and overall benefits will stretch our imaginations, but how do you move from science project to infusing analytics and AI into every product and service that you offer from this day forward? It all starts with your most strategic asset – data. Join us for this keynote session to learn how OpenText AI Cloud can empower your organization to monetize your data and make informed decisions, predict and act on what’s next, and automate business processes – all while managing risks and costs. Sound too good to be true? Hear how OpenText has implemented Generative AI and analytics into all core product lines with a polymodel approach to supporting the Large Language Model that best meets your business objectives. You’ll also learn why leading-edge customers across every industry are embedding OpenText analytics and AI into their applications to get to market faster with more competitive and differentiating solutions that enable their customers to capitalize on whatever opportunity comes next in this evolving and exciting era. Search for and add it to your agenda here.

AA03 An AI love story: When IDOL met Large Language Models

Together, advanced language models and Intelligent Data Operating Layer (IDOL) are ready to revolutionize the world of Artificial Intelligence. Join us for this session that delves into the fascinating synergy between IDOL and Large Language Models (LLMs). We’ll bridge the gap between traditional data management and the revolutionary world of LLMs, which are opening up a universe of possibilities for intelligent decision-making, personalized experiences, and groundbreaking AI solutions. Discover how IDOL’s context-aware data enrichment empowers Large Language Models to extract deeper meaning and context from unstructured data, amplifying their capabilities in ways never seen before. Search for and add it to your agenda here.

