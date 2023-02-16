Simplify security through a scalable platform for MSPs and SMBs

Our Managed Service Provider (MSP) partners are important to us, and at OpenText Cybersecurity, we’re proud to provide you with the tools that make it easy, effective, and efficient to keep your business customers secure. When it comes to managing cybersecurity, we understand our MSP partners need vendor solutions that help unify your security tools and streamline the operations of managing your customer base.

That’s why we’re excited to introduce expansions to our OpenText Secure Cloud platform. In addition to best-in-class email threat protection, email continuity, email encryption, cloud-to-cloud backup, and more, with our latest update, our MSP partners will be able to sell and manage endpoint protection, security awareness training, and DNS protection—all from our unified, cloud platform.

We continue to prioritize investments on new innovations and product updates that help our MSP partners differentiate themselves in the market. With the introduction of three Webroot solutions to our Secure Cloud platform, our MSP partners can provide a more robust and holistic suite of security and compliance solutions to protect your SMB customers. The new additions include

Webroot® Endpoint Protection delivers an award-winning, intuitive management console with comprehensive endpoint protection to complement an organization’s cyber resilience strategy.

delivers an award-winning, intuitive management console with comprehensive endpoint protection to complement an organization’s cyber resilience strategy. Webroot® DNS Protection keeps web-based threats, malware-downloads, and online content from wreaking havoc on business users—whether they’re remote or on your customers’ corporate network.

Webroot® Security Awareness Training provides continuous, relevant, and measurable education and testing that your business customers need to help minimize risky user behavior and achieve cyber resilience.

The latest platform expansion helps you grow your MSP revenue and increase your customers’ share of wallet by introducing new security solutions to your existing OpenText customers, as well as offering a broader suite to address the security needs for your new business customers. In addition, the Secure Cloud platform empowers you to increase operational efficiency by consolidating billing, sales, marketing, customer management, and more across your IT and security tools into a single platform.

And for your hands-on SMB customers, Secure Cloud provides great value with a unified platform that makes it simple and easy for your customers to access and manage their security solutions all from central cloud console.

Our expanded powerhouse platform for SMBs

The Secure Cloud platform allows MSPs and SMBs to better protect, manage, and govern business data across endpoints, email environments, and collaboration tools. The expanded platform now includes the following:

Endpoint protection

DNS protection

Advanced threat protection

Data loss prevention and encryption for email

Email continuity

Cloud-to-cloud backup for SaaS solutions

Communications archiving for email, social media, and collaboration tools

Microsoft 365 cloud and Azure solutions

Security awareness training

Learn more

For more information about OpenText Secure Cloud, visit the webpage or contact our sales team.