OpenText™ recognized as a leader in KuppingerCole’s 2024 IGA Leadership Compass 

What do secure systems, smooth audits, and a solid night’s sleep have in common? A resilient identity governance solution. And guess what? KuppingerCole agrees.

In its 2024 Leadership Compass, KuppingerCole Analysts AG goes over the latest trends and leading solutions in Identity Governance and Administration. We’re proud to be recognized as a leader, reflecting our decades of expertise as NetIQ, now OpenText IAM™, and our dedication to guiding customers through complex governance challenges.

What the KuppingerCole 2024 report covers

The 2024 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass highlights the latest advancements in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) and the top tools in the field. It provides a comprehensive market overview, evaluating 30 IGA product vendors and showcasing how their solutions enhance security measures for your organization.

Key components of the report include:

Market Overview: Provides a detailed evaluation of the IGA landscape, highlighting key players and their solutions.

Provides a detailed evaluation of the IGA landscape, highlighting key players and their solutions. Advanced Features: Emphasizes the latest advancements in IGA, including the integration of AI and machine learning for tasks like user behavioral analytics, access recommendations, and anomaly detection.

Emphasizes the latest advancements in IGA, including the integration of AI and machine learning for tasks like user behavioral analytics, access recommendations, and anomaly detection. Vendor Comparisons: Includes vendor ratings and comparisons, helping organizations choose the best solutions for their needs.

With these insights, you can truly make informed decisions and create a strategy for the future-giving you that peace of mind for a solid night’s sleep.

Why OpenText stands out in the 2024 Leadership Compass

OpenText’s recognition as a leader in the 2024 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass reflects its ability to solve critical identity governance challenges. With innovative solutions designed for modern hybrid IT environments, OpenText IGA enhances security, boosts efficiency, and addresses evolving organizational needs. Here are three reasons why OpenText IGA stands out:

Decision-based governance for better oversight: OpenText IGA leverages decision-based governance to provide risk-aware, role-based access control. This approach ensures consistent access decisions, minimizes security risks, and supports operational productivity. Seamless integration and scalability: Built for compatibility with complex IT ecosystems—including multi-cloud and on-premises systems—OpenText IGA delivers a cohesive experience. Its scalable architecture evolves alongside organizations to meet growing security demands. Focus on applied remediation and AI-driven insights: With applied remediation and AI-driven insights, OpenText IGA enables organizations to proactively identify and resolve identity risks. These capabilities ensure quick action against threats, helping businesses stay ahead of emerging risks.

Implementing an Identity governance solution is not only about tackling today’s challenges but also about equipping organizations for future success. OpenText is dedicated to driving this ongoing evolution, helping organizations secure their future while staying flexible in a constantly changing landscape. Access the report here.

How to get started with OpenText IGA

Ready to reassess your IGA solution or explore new options? Contact OpenText for a personalized consultation to evaluate your organization’s unique needs. Our comprehensive OpenText Identity and Access Management (IAM) suite, featuring innovative and scalable IGA capabilities, is designed to transform your approach to identity governance. Contact us today!

About OpenText

OpenText is a global leader in information management, offering solutions to secure digital operations. Our IAM suite helps organizations manage user identities, access controls, and governance across complex IT environments, and includes Privileged Access Management (PAM) to safeguard and monitor privileged accounts, ensuring compliance and reducing risk.

For more information about OpenText IAM, and other industry-leading solutions, visit opentext.com.