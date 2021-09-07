OpenText Q1 FY22 News Announcements

August 2021

31st August, 2021: Independent survey highlights need for advanced analytics and machine learning to accelerate investigations

Gaining insight allows for faster decision making, particularly in cases where data is subject to compliance and regulatory scrutiny: OpenText today announced findings from a recent independent survey from Compliance Week, sponsored by OpenText. The results show the importance of both advanced technology and dedicated teams that can quickly deliver data insights to reduce time and cost and result in better outcomes.

18th August, 2021: OpenText Adds Cyber Resilience in the Netherlands Data Center

The data center location now supports Carbonite® Server, boosting flexibility and choice for partners and customers in Europe: OpenText announced the expansion of its data center in the Netherlands to support Carbonite® Server. The expanded regional support empowers OpenText’s small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers and partners with greater flexibility and more options to store their data in compliance with UK and EU regulations.

Jul 2021

27th July, 2021: OpenText Launches Advisory Services to Maximize Customer Value from Information Management Investments

New services deliver a clear Information Management vision, strategic roadmap, and best practice solution architecture to customers: OpenText today announced the launch of OpenText Advisory Services, a new strategic professional services offering to support organizations in achieving maximum value from their information management investments.

20th July, 2021: Cloud Editions 21.3 Strengthens Information Management in the Cloud at Scale

OpenText announces a new customer data platform, a new AI-driven solution to uncover and remediate high-risk content and expanded cloud API services: OpenText today announced the release of OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 21.3, delivering innovations in the OpenText Cloud that will enable businesses of all sizes to become more intelligent, secure and connected.

OpenText Exceed TurboX empowers modern work with high-performance, remote access to critical applications: OpenText today announced Eurowings GmbH, a German airline specializing in low-cost direct flights within Europe, implemented OpenText™ Exceed™ TurboX to help enable secure remote access to critical applications that manage flight operations while working remotely during the pandemic.