OpenText named a Leader in the 2025-2026 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Intelligent Document Processing Software Vendor Assessment 

Business-critical processes depend on documents, contracts, invoices, forms, emails, and rich media that arrive in inconsistent formats and high volumes. Manual handling slows operations, introduces errors, and creates compliance risks. Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) addresses these challenges by going beyond simple data extraction. OpenText IDP solutions combine AI, process automation, and advanced analytics to transform unstructured and structured content into actionable information, enabling end-to-end workflows that improve efficiency, compliance, and decision-making.

OpenText was recently named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Document Processing Software 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment (#US53014125, December 2025). We believe this recognition reinforces the value OpenText delivers to organizations seeking automated, compliant, and AI-ready document workflows.

The IDC MarketScape noted key strengths

“OpenText offers integration with strategic partners such as SAP and Salesforce, as well as a wide range of other enterprise solutions, enabling customers to extend IDP capabilities into the systems their employees use daily.”

“This integration approach addresses end-to-end workflows within a single platform rather than requiring multiple point solutions.”

These deep integrations help organizations eliminate disconnected tools and ensure that content flows seamlessly across business processes.

What differentiates OpenText

OpenText intelligent document processing solutions empower organizations to:

Automate complete workflows, not just documents : OpenText IDP extends beyond capture and extraction to reduce operational friction across end-to-end workflows within a single solution, combining document management, workflow automation, digital signatures, and AI content assistance, eliminating the need for multiple point solutions.

: OpenText IDP extends beyond capture and extraction to reduce operational friction across end-to-end workflows within a single solution, combining document management, workflow automation, digital signatures, and AI content assistance, eliminating the need for multiple point solutions. Deploy confidently in any environment : Whether you need on-premises, SaaS, private cloud, or a combination, OpenText IDP adapts to your environment and requirements, enabling you to modernize at your own pace without jeopardizing security or performance.

: Whether you need on-premises, SaaS, private cloud, or a combination, OpenText IDP adapts to your environment and requirements, enabling you to modernize at your own pace without jeopardizing security or performance. Integrate deeply with your enterprise systems: OpenText delivers deep integrations across ERP, CRM, and HCM platforms including SAP and Salesforce, so employees can work with IDP in the applications they use every day, without relying on multiple disconnected tools.

Analyst perspective

Amy Machado, Senior Research Manager for IDC and the co-author of the report shared “OpenText combines deep content expertise with advanced automation and AI to deliver intelligent document processing at scale. Its ability to support multimodal content, integrate with enterprise platforms, and ensure compliance makes it a strong choice for organizations seeking to automate complex, end-to-end workflows.

Explore how OpenText intelligent document processing solutions can accelerate automation and unlock new efficiencies across your organization.