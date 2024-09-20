OpenText Documentum: Trusted by industry behemoths and niche players alike

OpenText™ Documentum™ customers are a force. They are leaders and innovators in their industries, spanning banks, utilities, hospitals, life sciences organizations, transportation companies, retailers and more. They are organizations with massive and complex volumes of content, running some of the largest document management systems in the world.

And we mean massive. We’re talking billions of documents across millions of users, with content supporting mission-critical operations where reliability, performance and protection are a must.

Whether long-standing Documentum users (20+ years strong!) or those brand new to the platform, there are six reasons Documentum is their platform of choice.

1. Reliability and stability

OpenText Documentum customers are focused on their primary missions, such as bringing life-saving pharmaceuticals to market, launching new digital banking services and transforming patient care. As a result, they demand a content management platform that supports high volume needs without question—performing as promised.

And Documentum delivers, providing a secure, robust and fault-tolerant architecture, enhanced security protection and the option to run anywhere and scale globally. Plus, 24×7 support, governance policy support and 99.99% reliability give customers with even the most demanding of environments the peace of mind that business information is highly protected and always available.

“We are trusted custodians of our customers’ sensitive information, and thanks to the OpenText Documentum platform, we can ensure that our data is protected 24/7/365.” Vesa Heinälä, Director, Kuntien Tiera.

And industry analyst recognition, with Documentum named a leader in Omdia Universe: Content Services Platform Solutions, 2023 Vendor Assessment—a testament to the ongoing OpenText investment in Documentum innovation and our customer success.

2. Continued modernization

We take our role of managing information assets at the world’s largest organizations seriously. To that end, we are committed to ongoing platform evolution, introducing 16 new platform releases over the past four years, with more than 1,000 new features designed to elevate the user experience, boost security and enhance knowledge discovery. For example, OpenText Content Aviator for Documentum enables chat-based conversational search, helping users find and understand content faster, with automated analysis, summaries and translations.

See how customer Fresenius Kabi is leveraging Documentum to offer global employees secure document access and management capabilities via mobile devices.

3. Meet high-volume demands

Documentum is built to scale, supporting customers with high volumes, complex workflows and stringent SLA demands. We have customers processing 20 million objects per hour and millions of documents per month, requiring petabytes of data storage.

A testament to trusted performance, look no further than customer, Linde, the world’s largest industrial gas and engineering company. According to Sebastian Dommel, GSMS manager with the company, “In our experience, the main difference between Documentum and its competitors is that the Documentum platform scales very well. We put in millions and millions of documents every year and see no issues with performance.”

4. Industry-specific solutions

Plus, Documentum products are designed to meet the unique content requirements of regulated organizations, offering industry-specific solutions for Oil and Gas, Utilities and Life Sciences. For example, OpenText Documentum for Life Sciences includes purpose-built solutions to share regulated content, with additional solutions for Quality & Manufacturing and Research and Development.

Research and manufacturing customer, Syngene, relies on OpenText Documentum for Life Sciences for global content management needs. According to Amrita S. Bhide, Senior Manager, Quality Assurance, “OpenText Documentum provides us with enterprise document management designed specifically for the life sciences industry. The Quality and Manufacturing modules provide specific capabilities needed for the regulated markets we operate in.”

5. Deep integrations for a single source of truth

Our customers’ business systems are complex, requiring content to seamlessly flow throughout the organization. Documentum provides secure integration with leading business applications, such as SAP®, Microsoft® 365, and Salesforce. This brings content and processes together to support information-led operations and decision-making.

With Documentum integrated with Salesforce, Energy customer ENGIE Italia is “enabling the business to respond to client requests for contract proposals quickly—helping to sharpen our competitive edge,” shares Francesco Presicce, Manager, IT Business Support.

6. Flexibility and choice

Documentum customers deserve the utmost in deployment flexibility, with options to deploy Documentum in any environment: off cloud, in the private cloud, or on hyperscaler cloud platforms, such as Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

But we don’t stop there. We also offer scalable, tiered licensing options, with X-Plans for Documentum providing a fast and flexible path to the cloud. These tiered feature sets provide a way to take advantage of desired add-ons based on business needs, such as advanced records management, digital signatures and enterprise applications integration.

The latest version of OpenText Documentum is ready for you.

Learn about recent innovations and how to elevate the potential of your information management. You’ll be in great company.