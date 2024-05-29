Join OpenText at the 2024 IoT Tech Expo, June 5-6

OpenText IoT experts will joining the illustrious list of speakers at the upcoming 2024 IoT Tech Expo! This event is one of the premier gatherings for IoT professionals and enthusiasts, will be held in Santa Clara, CA, from June 19-20. It is incredibly exciting to be a part of it and to share some of the groundbreaking advancements we’re making at OpenText.

Our presentation, titled “Seeing is believing! How IoT Technologies are closing the supply chain traceability gap.” will take a deep dive into how IoT is reshaping industries and driving innovative business solutions. We’ll explore real-world examples of how companies are leveraging IoT to optimize supply chain operations, improve customer experiences, and create new revenue streams.

A major focus of this talk will be on the role of data. IoT devices are creating unprecedented amounts of data, and the challenge lies in harnessing and integrating this data effectively. We will discuss strategies for managing, analyzing, and securing IoT data, and how businesses can turn this data into actionable insights.

We’ll also cover the integration of IoT with other emerging technologies like AI and edge computing. We’ll look at how these integrations can unlock even greater value and efficiency.

We look forward to engaging with all of you, hearing your insights, and discussing the future of IoT. This expo is a fantastic opportunity for forward thinking supply chain, operations and technology professionals to connect with industry leaders, innovators, and peers who are passionate about the transformative potential of IoT.

See you there!

Register here for the IoT Tech Expo.