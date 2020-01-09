Discovery & SecurityIndustriesLegal

Jacksonville law firm brings order to its content with cloud-based document management

Legal professionals need to be able to easily access critical documents at a moment’s notice, but the ever-growing volumes of information makes the challenge of managing it seemingly insurmountable.

The Office of General Counsel (OGC) for the City of Jacksonville, Florida was no exception. As one of the largest law firms in Jacksonville with more than 40 attorneys providing legal services for the city, the OGC struggled with overwhelming volumes of content across the practice. The firm lacked a single, centralized content management system for staff to easily store and retrieve critical documents.

Determined to bring order to its burgeoning content, the OGC deployed OpenText™ eDOCS, a content management solution purpose-built for legal departments. With a centralized repository to securely manage documents, the solution supports the specific business practices and compliance needs of law firms.

Centralizing content on the new platform has dramatically improved efficiency and productivity at the firm. With all content consolidated, integrated and secured in eDOCS, information is now easy to find. The OGC deployed the solution in the Microsoft Azure cloud environment, for stability, redundancy and ease of management. To further reduce the OGC workload, the firm uses OpenText Managed Services to handle management and maintenance of the solution.

OpenText eDOCS had all the features that we needed. Also, one of the big selling points for us was the idea that we could effectively operate eDOCS in the cloud because we were sensitive to the amount of onsite resources that we had available.”

-Chris Garrett, Assistant General Counsel, OGC

To learn more about how the OGC used OpenText eDOCS for enhanced efficiency and productivity, check out the full story here.

