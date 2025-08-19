DevOps

Innovation in pharma moves fast—can your DevSecOps keep up? 

Scott Lundstrom profile picture
Scott Lundstrom

August 19, 20252 min read

mid-shot of medical person or pharmacist using a tablet with shelves of medications in background showing importance of devsecops processes

From personalized medicine to real-time clinical trial monitoring, pharmaceutical innovation increasingly depends on modern software. But your pipelines are regulated as tightly as your products. And we know speed can’t come at the expense of compliance. Pharma companies now face dual pressure: accelerate development and ensure regulatory integrity. With FDA 21 CFR Part 11, GAMP 5, and global GxP requirements converging with digital transformation goals, the stakes for IT and DevSecOps teams have never been higher. That’s where a pharma-specific DevSecOps approach makes all the difference.

DevSecOps is no longer optional in life sciences

Legacy systems, manual deployment steps, and siloed infrastructure won’t scale with the needs of AI drug discovery, real-world evidence platforms, or global pharmacovigilance. To compete and comply, pharma leaders are adopting cloud-native, containerized architectures—and automating compliance along the way.

But some DevSecOps platforms are better than others.

If your DevSecOps tools aren’t built with regulatory intelligence and traceability in mind, you risk slowed audits, failed inspections, or costly remediation. On the other hand, a platform aligned to pharma’s real-world demands enables faster iteration, safer releases, and a clear audit trail from code to batch record.

What’s inside the ebook

In DevSecOps for pharmaceuticals: Cure compliance headaches, you’ll discover:

  • How leading pharma companies are using IaC, Kubernetes, and AI to transform their digital operations
  • What new guidance from the FDA and EU means for your DevSecOps strategy
  • Why pharma DevSecOps platforms must support validation, GxP-aligned pipelines, and global scale
  • How to evaluate platforms based on technical, operational, and compliance criteria

There’s also a checklist to help guide platform selection. Use it to avoid the common pitfalls of digital modernization in regulated environments.

Get ahead. Stay compliant.

Whether you’re enabling continuous manufacturing, launching a new mHealth platform, or improving global data transparency, the right DevSecOps foundation will keep your teams agile and your regulators satisfied. Read the ebook, DevSecOps for pharmaceuticals, and build a smarter, safer DevSecOps strategy for pharma.


Scott Lundstrom avatar image

Scott Lundstrom

Scott is a long-time industry analyst, CIO, and software developer supporting complex regulated businesses in healthcare, life sciences and consumer goods. At AMR, Scott contributed to the original SCOR model, and helped launch the Top 25 Supply-Chain program. Scott founded the health industry practice at IDC Research and lead this group for 13 years. Scott also held leadership roles in research focused on AI, Cloud, SaaS, enterprise applications and analytics.

