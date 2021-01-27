Go further, faster without leaving your home office

Legalweek(year), like everything else in our lives at present, will look different this year. We won’t be gathering in NYC to socialize and have face-to-face conversations; we won’t be going out for dinner or drinks. You might be asking yourself – why attend? During your busy work schedule, why set time aside to engage in online chats or watch more online sessions?

But what if you could go further and faster without leaving your home? Here are the top three reasons for taking advantage of the digital incarnation of Legalweek(year), which kicks off on February 2, 2021.

1. Remote work has meant a further explosion of digital communication platforms and new challenges around controlling, collecting, and managing ESI for investigations. Join OpenText’s educational track session on Day 1 – February 2, 2021 at 1:30 PM ET for “When an Investigation Hits: Strategies for Effective and Rapid Resolution When Your Team is Remote”. In this CLE accredited presentation, OpenText’s investigation strategy consultants, Tom Gricks III and Tracy Drynan will join Lindsay White, Director, Global Litigation and Investigations, Applied Materials, Andrea D’Ambra, Head of eDiscovery & Information Governance, Norton Rose Fulbright LLP and Richard Day, Head of eDiscovery, UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) to discuss how they have adapted their investigations processes and practices to remain in control. Topics will range from the new reality of masked dawn raids amidst a global pandemic, to multi-national corporations and law firm’s perspectives on tackling new challenges around data preservation, control, collection, and privacy issues arising because of increasingly disbursed ESI and blurred lines between work and home for remote employees.

2. The economic fallout of the global pandemic means that internal legal and investigation teams are under immense pressure. Budgets are shrinking, and cost-effective and efficient investigations and early case assessment are more important than ever to identify and mitigate risks to the organization. The strategic use of technology to speed time to facts, find and protect sensitive legal data, and rapidly inform data-driven strategy while reducing costs are essential in this effort. At our virtual booth, OpenText experts will offer targeted, informative, and interactive sessions sharing the latest advancements in technology to ensure that your team is optimally positioned to maintain control over risks, time, and budgets. Live facilitated sessions will help your team in leveraging technology to increase efficiency while lowering costs and risks:

eDiscovery and Investigations topics:

Tuesday February 2, 10:45 am – Expert ESI Investigation Tips & Tricks – Join OpenText Recon investigation team to learn secrets of using advanced analytics to rapidly find unknown unknowns.

– Join OpenText Recon investigation team to learn secrets of using advanced analytics to rapidly find unknown unknowns. Tuesday February 2, 2:45 pm – Lower Your Total Cost of Review – Learn how to minimize common hidden and unplanned costs of eDiscovery review with advanced technology-assisted review.

– Learn how to minimize common hidden and unplanned costs of eDiscovery review with advanced technology-assisted review. Thursday February 4, 10:30 am – Legal Holds Made Simple – Join technical and legal experts to discuss how OpenText Legal Hold drives error-free, cost-effective, and defensible legal hold notification and preservation workflows by harnessing automation.

– Join technical and legal experts to discuss how OpenText Legal Hold drives error-free, cost-effective, and defensible legal hold notification and preservation workflows by harnessing automation. Thursday February 4, 2:30 pm – Next-Generation Early Case Assessment (ECA) and Investigations: New Tools for Rapid Decision Making – Discovery how Axcelerate Investigation, a newly released next-generation ECA and investigations product accelerates access to the facts for faster case strategy and decisions.

Legal content and knowledge management topics:

Wednesday February 3, 10:00 am – OpenText™ Decisiv™: Instantly Gain Insights from Your Data for the Competitive Advantage – Join this session to learn how peers at global law firms are using Decisiv to quickly find, share and draw insights.

– Join this session to learn how peers at global law firms are using Decisiv to quickly find, share and draw insights. Wednesday February 3, 2:00 pm – Identify and Secure PII and Sensitive Data with OpenText™ eDOCS – Learn how leading law departments, public agencies and law firms are using eDOCS matter-centric content management, in combination with OpenText Magellan text analytics, to identify and protect content containing PII.

3. While text and video chats are different from face-to-face interaction, it is still critical that legal and legal technology professionals stay informed, aware, and connected to remain competitive. Gaining access to OpenText’s strong bench of legal technology and services experts to answer your questions and help solve your pressing challenges is easier than ever with the Legalweek virtual conference platform. Drop into our virtual booth for a digital chat to learn how OpenText is pushing the technological envelope to deliver rapid results at lower costs, or schedule a private conversation with one of our experts to help you address current needs and find practical solutions.

We look forward to “seeing” you at this year’s Legalweek(year)!