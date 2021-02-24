Get to know OpenText Migrate at Microsoft Ignite

Join OpenText™ at Microsoft Ignite March 2-4, 2021. As a sponsor this year, we can’t wait to meet you (virtually) and demonstrate how OpenText™ Migrate is the perfect match for migrating to Microsoft Azure.

One tool, one process, seamless migrations with OpenText Migrate

From data center migrations to application modernization, OpenText Migrate makes it easier to extend and integrate Azure solutions with your existing tools and databases. Migrate offers a proven process to streamline the migration of I/O and data intensive workloads with minimal impact or downtime from any cloud or platform to Azure. By utilizing byte-level replication, Migrate eliminates disruptions to your business, whether you’re moving hundreds of smaller servers in phases or performing a lift-and-shift of large-scale databases, by mirroring data between the source and target and continuously replicating as changes occur. This flexibility enables organizations to perform granular migrations, with rules-based inclusion and exclusions at both the file and folder level. For those that need better performance from their Azure environments, Migrate makes it easy to distribute and copy data to SQL Server Databases for optimized performance.

Post-migration, Migrate acts as a universal tool that supports organizations’ cloud strategies, making it easy to support new Microsoft technologies such as Ultra SSD, Azure Stack, and Data Box in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Creating the perfect match for Information Management on Azure

OpenText solutions are certified and built to run seamlessly with Azure, enabling organizations to integrate critical business content with their existing Azure applications to unlock new value. With Azure Marketplace listings and a direct integration with the Microsoft Azure portal, OpenText enables a seamless transition from any cloud or any platform to Azure. OpenText is a Gold Application Development and Gold Cloud Platform Competency Partner, striving to deliver best-in-class Information Management solutions as a fully managed service on Azure. As a Gold Microsoft Partner, OpenText combines our application and complex workload migration expertise with the scalability, security, and global availability of Azure to deliver seamless integration with modern cloud technologies.

OpenText is excited to announce we are a 2021 Microsoft Ignite Sponsor. Join us at Ignite from March 2-4, where we’ll host a virtual booth and have members of our team available to answer questions and show Migrate’s byte-level continuous replication in action. We look forward to meeting you (virtually) at Microsoft Ignite next month!

Can’t wait for Ignite to learn more? Read our eBook for expert advice on how to master migrations.