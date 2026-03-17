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From AI readiness to responsible AI 

What it takes to move AI from pilots into governed, real-world use

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Sanjana Nair

March 17, 20264 min read

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For years, enterprises have been looking for ways to incorporate AI into business, but concerns about safety, accuracy, and value hinder progress. The key question is “Are we ready?” To develop effective AI strategies, organizations must assess their AI readiness. Despite proof-of-concept successes and early gains, many question if they’ve done enough for AI governance and prepared their content to achieve standout results. But a quieter, more difficult question is emerging at the executive level: 

Are we ready to use AI responsibly, at scale, and under real-world constraints? 

As AI moves from experimentation into operational workflows, readiness alone is no longer enough. What matters now is whether organizations can govern how AI uses information, protect sensitive data, and ensure outputs are trustworthy – every time, for every audience. A Foundry survey commissioned by OpenText found that data security and output reliability are top concerns for organizations when it comes to GenAI adoption1. This is where AI readiness and AI governance converge. 

From planning for AI to operating it responsibly 

Early AI initiatives often focus on models, tools, and skills. In practice, however, the biggest obstacles surface later, when AI is embedded into business processes that depend on constantly changing information. 

Executives across AI, IT, and risk functions are seeing the same pattern: 

  • Promising pilots struggle to scale beyond isolated teams 
  • Concerns emerge around accuracy, privacy, and auditability 
  • Governance frameworks lag behind the speed of deployment 

While AI adoption is accelerating, 78% of organizations agree that governance practices are still developing

Foundry Research sponsored by OpenText, MarketPulse Survey: GenAI Adoption and Readiness, January 2026
View the survey results

The issue is not whether AI works in theory. It’s whether organizations are prepared to activate the right information, in the right way, with the right controls once AI is in production. Responsible AI depends on foundations that go deeper than readiness checklists. 

Why unstructured information changes the governance conversation 

Most enterprise AI systems rely heavily on unstructured information – documents, emails, knowledge bases, policies, and operational content that doesn’t fit neatly into databases. 

This information is powerful, but it’s also: 

  • Uneven in quality and relevance 
  • Created and updated at different speeds 
  • Subject to privacy, security, and regulatory constraints 

Without strong governance, AI systems can surface outdated guidance, expose sensitive material, or generate responses that are difficult to explain or defend. 

Responsible AI requires organizations to move beyond “use all available data” thinking and instead make deliberate decisions about: 

  • Which information should inform AI outcomes 
  • When that information is appropriate to use 
  • Who and what should have access to it 

This shift reframes AI governance as an operational discipline, not a theoretical one.  

Readiness and governance are no longer separate tracks 

AI readiness is often discussed in technical terms, whereas AI governance is treated as a policy exercise. In reality, they are an ongoing, continuous process.  

Organizations that succeed in responsible AI adoption tend to align three efforts early: 

  • Preparing information so it is usable and contextual for AI 
  • Embedding governance into how AI accesses and uses that information 
  • Establishing accountability for accuracy, privacy, and security across use cases 

This alignment is what allows AI initiatives to move from experimentation into sustained, trusted execution, without overexposing the organization to risk. 

A practical look at moving from readiness to responsibility 

To help executives navigate this transition, OpenText asked independent research firm Deep Analysis to describe how organizations can move beyond AI readiness toward responsible implementation. 

This new white paper explores: 

  • Why many AI initiatives stall between pilot and production 
  • How unstructured information shapes both AI value and risk 
  • What it takes to govern AI use without slowing innovation 

Importantly, it focuses on practical steps, not abstract frameworks, recognizing the realities faced by AI, IT, and risk leaders who must work together to operationalize AI responsibly.  

If your organization is moving from AI experimentation into real operational use, this research offers a grounded perspective on what responsible AI looks like in practice, and why readiness alone is no longer sufficient. 

 Read the whitepaper “AI: Moving from Readiness to Responsible Implementation”

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Sanjana Nair

Sanjana Nair leads product marketing for OpenText™ Knowledge Discovery, part of the company’s AI content management portfolio. She has more than a decade of experience marketing enterprise software and AI solutions, bringing a blend of technical and commercial expertise to her role.

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