From AI readiness to responsible AI 

For years, enterprises have been looking for ways to incorporate AI into business, but concerns about safety, accuracy, and value hinder progress. The key question is “Are we ready?” To develop effective AI strategies, organizations must assess their AI readiness. Despite proof-of-concept successes and early gains, many question if they’ve done enough for AI governance and prepared their content to achieve standout results. But a quieter, more difficult question is emerging at the executive level:

Are we ready to use AI responsibly, at scale, and under real-world constraints?

As AI moves from experimentation into operational workflows, readiness alone is no longer enough. What matters now is whether organizations can govern how AI uses information, protect sensitive data, and ensure outputs are trustworthy – every time, for every audience. A Foundry survey commissioned by OpenText found that data security and output reliability are top concerns for organizations when it comes to GenAI adoption1. This is where AI readiness and AI governance converge.

From planning for AI to operating it responsibly

Early AI initiatives often focus on models, tools, and skills. In practice, however, the biggest obstacles surface later, when AI is embedded into business processes that depend on constantly changing information.

Executives across AI, IT, and risk functions are seeing the same pattern:

Promising pilots struggle to scale beyond isolated teams

Concerns emerge around accuracy, privacy, and auditability

Governance frameworks lag behind the speed of deployment

While AI adoption is accelerating, 78% of organizations agree that governance practices are still developing. View the survey results

The issue is not whether AI works in theory. It’s whether organizations are prepared to activate the right information, in the right way, with the right controls once AI is in production. Responsible AI depends on foundations that go deeper than readiness checklists.

Why unstructured information changes the governance conversation

Most enterprise AI systems rely heavily on unstructured information – documents, emails, knowledge bases, policies, and operational content that doesn’t fit neatly into databases.

This information is powerful, but it’s also:

Uneven in quality and relevance

Created and updated at different speeds

Subject to privacy, security, and regulatory constraints

Without strong governance, AI systems can surface outdated guidance, expose sensitive material, or generate responses that are difficult to explain or defend.

Responsible AI requires organizations to move beyond “use all available data” thinking and instead make deliberate decisions about:

Which information should inform AI outcomes

When that information is appropriate to use

Who and what should have access to it

This shift reframes AI governance as an operational discipline, not a theoretical one.

Readiness and governance are no longer separate tracks

AI readiness is often discussed in technical terms, whereas AI governance is treated as a policy exercise. In reality, they are an ongoing, continuous process.

Organizations that succeed in responsible AI adoption tend to align three efforts early:

Preparing information so it is usable and contextual for AI

Embedding governance into how AI accesses and uses that information

Establishing accountability for accuracy, privacy, and security across use cases

This alignment is what allows AI initiatives to move from experimentation into sustained, trusted execution, without overexposing the organization to risk.

A practical look at moving from readiness to responsibility

To help executives navigate this transition, OpenText asked independent research firm Deep Analysis to describe how organizations can move beyond AI readiness toward responsible implementation.

This new white paper explores:

Why many AI initiatives stall between pilot and production

How unstructured information shapes both AI value and risk

What it takes to govern AI use without slowing innovation

Importantly, it focuses on practical steps, not abstract frameworks, recognizing the realities faced by AI, IT, and risk leaders who must work together to operationalize AI responsibly.

If your organization is moving from AI experimentation into real operational use, this research offers a grounded perspective on what responsible AI looks like in practice, and why readiness alone is no longer sufficient.