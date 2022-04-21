Enabling Security Partners on MxDR Services

OpenText offers exciting opportunities for resellers, technology providers and service organizations to capture their share of the multi-billion US$ Information Management (IM) and Cybersecurity markets globally through its Security Services Partner Programs and MxDR (OpenText Managed Extended Detection & Response) Services.

OpenText proudly announced at Enfuse 2019 the ability for partners to resell Security Consulting Services in the areas of Risk and Compliance Advisory and Managed Security Services, as well as Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR). Partners can augment their catalog, by providing professional services to improve their customer’s cyber resilience.

Now, partners can also add MxDR to their catalog, providing 24x7x365 managed threat detection and incident response experts to identify, investigate and prioritize alerts, uncovering hidden risks before they have an impact on the bottom line, operations and an organization’s reputation.

MxDR helps organizations catch threats in minutes, not days and provides:

Behavioral analytics based on MITRE ATT&CK framework and machine learning delivering a 99% detection rate.

Security workflows that reduce alert and event noise up to 97%.

Powered with next-gen SIEM and integrated with BrightCloud Threat Intelligence.

Coverage of endpoints, networks and cloud environments. Bring your own security stack, or use at-no-extra-cost OpenText EDR (Endpoint Detection & Response).

Virtual Security Operations Center (V-SOC) staffed with Incident Responders and Threat Hunters with more than 15 years of experience.

OpenText Security Services Partner Programs

Working with partners based on their business model and need for financial flexibility, OpenText’s multiple channels include resellers, managed security services partners (MSSP), remote monitoring and management partners (RMM), and managed services partners (MSP). Working with OpenText, partners can delight their customers by utilizing their Security Services Client Manager who can provide the best solution for their security needs.

Security Micro Partner Program

The OpenText Security Micro Partner Program is a one-click contracting process designed so partners can start quoting immediately. The program is currently open to partners globally and there are no program fees, educational requirements, or annual revenue commitments. Competitive discounts empower partners to build their own pricing on eligible services SKUs. The program provides access to product and marketing materials and aligns the partner with an OpenText sales representative for strategic planning.

Take the next step as an OpenText Security Channel Partner on Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR) and connect with your Security Services Client Manager.