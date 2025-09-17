Elevate your skills at OpenText World 2025

Pearson VUE’s 2025 Value of IT Certification report opens with the observation that this unprecedented time of technological advancement means the value of an IT certification is more obvious than ever. Referencing this era as “the cusp of the AI revolution, tech professionals must embrace a mindset of continual, lifelong learning to remain relevant. This can also help to access the best career opportunities.” OpenText™ World 2025 is the perfect place to step back from your day-to-day routine and dedicate a few days to learning more about the power of information management software to help you organize, store, and protect your data.

The OpenText role-based certification program is designed to match real-world job roles, arming practitioners with essential knowledge and skills. By emphasizing role-based certifications, we enable our community of customers, Partners, and OpenText employees to build capable and highly skilled workforces. Once onsite at OpenText World 2025, you’ll have the opportunity to join that community!

Free in-person certification testing

Every OpenText World 2025 attendee receives one free certification exam attempt as part of their registration fee. The ability to take a certification exam anywhere in the world is the ultimate convenience. However sometimes making sure your computer and environment is conducive for success can be challenging. Getting certified at OpenText World is as easy as showing up! We’ll have the computers, applications, and quiet room ready for you. You only need to bring your brain!

Share your achievement

OpenText certifications are represented by digital badges—portable, verifiable credentials that showcase achievement. Each badge links to details about what was required to earn it, when it was awarded, and the skills demonstrated. OpenText issues badges through Credly, a leading platform for digital credentials. This makes it easy for professionals to securely share and verify their expertise across networks, resumes, and social media.

Whether you’re talking about common interests during a conference lunch break or sharing lessons learned from a recent project, the OpenText World environment allows you to connect with other users in similar roles. Building this community allows you to understand how others are using OpenText, take new ideas back to your team, and helps you build your professional network.

Justify your attendance

With learning and development budgets getting tighter, it is important to justify your attendance with tangible outcomes. Getting OpenText Certified demonstrates your ability to speak to critical product capabilities and identifies you as a champion for your organization.

Register today and save $200!

At OpenText World you can ask questions, learn from the experts, and communicate directly with the OpenText team about your specific needs. Register today and usecode CSOOTW200 to receive a $200 discount. Enter Learning Services in the “Referrer” field on page 2 of the registration form.

We hope to see you in Nashville in our certification exam room!