Don’t miss the Application Security track at OpenText World 2025 

Application security is evolving fast. OpenText World 2025 is happening November 17 to 20 in Nashville. See what’s working in the hands of teams building smarter, fixing faster, and scaling AppSec across the SDLC.

Join us for hands-on sessions, real-world use cases, and AI-powered innovation that accelerates secure development without slowing delivery.

Why AppSec matters at OpenText World 2025

Application security continues to evolve quickly. Developers are shipping AI-assisted code daily. APIs are multiplying. And modern software demands protection that’s built in, not bolted on.

For AppSec teams, the pressure is clear. Reduce mean time to remediation, cut through noise, and enable developers to fix issues fast—without slowing delivery.

That’s exactly what the AppSec track at OpenText World is designed to deliver.

See AppSec in action from AI fixes to full stack coverage

See how top teams eliminate security debt: Hear directly from customers who’ve shortened remediation timelines, integrated AppSec into dev workflows, and scaled secure-by-default practices across their orgs.

Experience GenAI-powered fixes in real time: Watch AppSec Aviator in action, delivering context-aware, paste-ready remediation suggestions that reduce triage and speed resolution—right inside the tools your team already uses.

Secure the full application stack: Explore unified coverage with OpenText™ AppSec across SAST, DAST, SCA/OSS, and ASPM—all on a single enterprise-grade platform that scales from startup to global enterprise.

Integrate where your developers work: From IDEs and Git to Kubernetes and hybrid cloud, OpenText fits into existing pipelines to bring continuous security without disrupting velocity.

What to expect from the AppSec track

Tuesday, November 18

Shift Left Made Simple: Secure Coding in Your IDE and Git Pipeline – See how OpenText AppSec integrates with IDEs and Git workflows to catch issues at the source and boost delivery speed.

False Positives, Real Fixes: Shredding Backlogs with OpenText SAST + Aviator – Reduce MTTR from 1 day to 1 hour. See how customers are using automated auditing and remediation guidance to streamline triage, accelerate secure coding, and regain control over AppSec workloads without compromising quality or velocity.

Automated Logins, Continuous Scans: DAST for DevSecOps Pipelines – Eliminate auth bottlenecks and embed continuous DAST into CI/CD without slowing teams down.

Wednesday, November 19

Securing Quality at Speed: OpenText Application Security (Fortify) + ValueEdge for Intelligent, End-to-End DevSecOps – Extend QA with integrated AppSec testing (SAST/DAST/OSS) and AI-powered remediation to ship faster, safer releases.

Beyond the Dashboard: ASPM and Turning Data into Action – Learn how customers align AppSec metrics to business KPIs, drive developer accountability, and improve risk posture.

From Code to Component: Securing the Software Supply Chain with OpenText & Sonatype – Gain end-to-end visibility and policy control over third-party components, without slowing innovation.

Emerging Threats Unleashed: AI Attack Vectors, Smart Contracts, and Post-Quantum Security – What to watch now, the minimal defenses that matter, and how to brief leadership in business terms.

Turbocharging Secure Code – How AppSec Aviator uses generative AI to reduce false positives and accelerate remediation.

DevSecOps & AI from the Command Line – Master fcli automation today. Preview how AI coding assistants will trigger scans and remediations right from your terminal.

Built for developers. Trusted by enterprises.

OpenText™ AppSec platform protects applications at more than 3,500 organizations worldwide, with:

1,700+ vulnerability categories

33+ programming languages

Visibility into 1M+ APIs

Native integrations across the SDLC

With SAST Aviator and GenAI capabilities, development teams reduce security noise, prioritize what matters, and build security into every sprint.

Join us in Nashville for OpenText World 2025

OpenText World is more than a conference. It’s where enterprise security teams, developers, and AppSec leaders come together to solve today’s challenges and shape what’s next.

You’ll walk away with playbooks, not just ideas. Register now and take your AppSec strategy to the next level.

See the agenda at a glance

Learn more about OpenText Cybersecurity

Register today