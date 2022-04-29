Dissecting Netwire Remote Access Trojan (RAT) behavior on an infected endpoint

Netwire is a Remote Access Trojan (RAT) capable of stealing passwords, keylogging, and includes remote control capabilities. Netwire RAT has been used by advanced persistent threat groups (APT) in the past.

In a recent malspam campaign, Netwire RAT was delivered via an achieved zip file containing a Visual Basis script.

OpenText Security Consulting team, as part of their threat research, continuously monitors how malware behaves on the endpoint and creates alerting content for its MxDR and Managed Security Services customers.

Infection Chain

Upon execution of the malicious Visual Basic script associated with the Netwire RAT infection, the script contacts a compromised website and downloads an updated Visual Basic script. The script then calls the PowerShell process to execute a Base64 encoded script to create persistence, download additional payloads, inject code into the ieinstall process, and communicate with the Netwire RAT command and control (C2) host.

Shown above: PowerShell spawning the ieinstall process (Abnormal behavior)

Shown above: Svchost spawaning the ieinstal process on an uninfected host (Expected behavior)

Shown above: Netwire RAT creating persistence in the registry Run key pointing to the AppDataLow registry key

Shown above: The AppDataLow registry key which runs a Base64 encoded PowerShell script used to execute the Netwire RAT encrypted binary

Shown above: Injected ieinstall process communicating with Netwire RAT C2 hosts over port 3360

Shown above: Explorer spawning PowerShell to interact with the registry key in the AppDataLow directory

Content used to alert on the Netwire RAT’s behavior

Shown above: Using the Unicoder.io Sigma Rule generator to alert to Explorer spawning the PowerShell process containing the registry key ‘\software\appdatalow\’ within the commandline

Shown above: Using the Unicoder.io Sigma Rule generator to alert to PowerShell spawning the ieinstal process

Indicators of Compromise (IoC)

MD5 Hash: 831f8bcc9aacd0570d62355010455c79 – Hash associated with initial VB script used to download Netwire RAT

MD5 Hash: 15727c74c194a1de647552d66006ecfe – Hash associated with secondary VB script used to download the Netwire RAT

toshiba1122.ddns[.]net – Domain associated with the Netwire RAT C2

194.5.98[.]59 port 3360 – IP address hosting Netwire RAT C2

197.210.226[.]83 port 3360 – IP address hosting Netwire RAT C2

197.210.226[.]190 port 3360 – IP address hosting Netwire RAT C2

Author: Lenny Conway, Lead Consultant