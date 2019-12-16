Costco EDI compliance made easy

While it’s easy for small business owners to think that digital transformation is primarily an issue for large enterprises, many retailers prefer, or even require, all their suppliers to be EDI savvy.

Costco Wholesale is a multi-billion dollar global retailer with warehouse club operations in eight countries. To be stocked in Costco, all suppliers – even small businesses – need to become a preferred Costco EDI supplier. You can stay competitive and achieve Costco EDI compliance with our small business EDI solution, OpenText™ Freeway Cloud.

OpenText™ Freeway Cloud provides an easy and affordable solution to B2B connectivity with Costco EDI compliance. Ideal for small to mid-size businesses, OpenText Freeway Cloud reduces the manual labor of paper transactions and meets Costco EDI needs without requiring in-house EDI expertise or a dramatic shift in staffing.

Choose a trusted, reliable provider for Costco EDI connectivity

Freeway Cloud is built on an EDI platform that has been enabling small business B2B connectivity for more than 20 years. With Freeway Cloud, organizations become part of the largest community of B2B trading partners, OpenText™ Business Network, and take advantage of 24/7 technical support and a portfolio of solutions that can grow with their business.

OpenText Freeway Cloud has a growing library of 1,700 pre-built maps and forms to reach major retailers in the US, Europe, and Australia that allow customers to quickly begin exchanging electronic transmissions.

Improve business efficiency while meeting Costco EDI requirements

Even without knowing much about EDI, OpenText Freeway Cloud enables users to onboard trading partners and new mandates quickly while also optimizing their business with automated processes, such as one step packing, enhanced pick and pack, cross-docking, and drop-shipping capabilities. OpenText is committed to continued investment in Freeway Cloud with new capabilities, such as enabling retailers to select a delivery slot and receive confirmation electronically – something that is fast becoming a requirement by all major retailers.

Learn about our newest features that improve your business efficiencies while complying with EDI requirements with OpenText Freeway Cloud.