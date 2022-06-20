Cloud can transform your business

Cloud is quickly becoming a business imperative. The most successful companies are adopting a cloud-first mindset and investing in cloud technology and services. By making the transition to cloud-based solutions and services, businesses are realizing many benefits including modern information management solutions; ensuring access to essential data anytime, anywhere; and facilitating innovation to help scale and grow their business.

Join OpenText experts and your peers at OpenText World EMEA, June 21-22, to learn about the evolving market drivers that make cloud adoption a business essential. Get inspired and level up your cloud knowledge by hearing how the most successful companies leverage OpenText Cloud to transform their organizations. OpenText cloud experts will share updates and insights on our four flexible paths to consume your information management (IM) solutions, including off-cloud, private cloud, SaaS and APIs. Learn how the cloud can help future-proof your business and deliver continued success from your IM solutions. Here are two key topics the cloud track will explore:

1. What’s next for our four flexible paths to cloud

Join our EVP & Chief Product Officer, Muhi S. Majzoub, and Kristina Lengyel, EVP of our Customer Solutions Group for the cloud keynote as they discuss innovation highlights and the roadmap for the OpenText Cloud Platform. Learn about the advancements across each of our four flexible paths to consume your IM solutions. Learn about the benefits of cloud adoption and discover how OpenText can help foster strong adoption across your organization though our Customer Success Services and Advisory Services offerings so that your business can achieve faster time to value regardless of your path to cloud.

2. From legacy applications to frictionless user experience

Discover how OpenText customer Engie Electrabel adopted a cloud-first strategy by migrating their legacy archiving application to OpenText™ Core Archive for SAP® Solutions to digitize key business processes and deliver a seamless user experience. Learn how you can simplify and accelerate your organization’s S/4HANA migration with cloud archiving powered by Core Archive for SAP Solutions. Cut your database size by up to 75 percent, create a clean data footprint and reduce risk and complexity with smart cloud archiving.

In addition to the keynote and breakout sessions, the team will host two meet-ups where you can connect with OpenText cloud experts and get your questions answered:

Meet the SaaS and API experts: Discover tips and tricks for leveraging OpenText SaaS applications and APIs.

The unique customer value of OpenText cloud partnerships: Learn about our partnerships with Google® Cloud Platform, Amazon® Web Services, and Microsoft® Azure and discover how you can leverage them to support your digital transformation.

Register for OpenText World EMEA 2022 – June 21-22

OpenText World EMEA 2022 connects you with industry experts and thought leaders to discover how to solve your biggest business challenges. The event is curated for the information management community and explores the latest innovations and industry insights through keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive labs, networking sessions and more.

To register for this free virtual event click here.

To learn more about OpenText cloud solutions, visit our homepage.