Building trust in the age of emerging technologies — the new era of application security

In today’s digital economy, software isn’t just part of business, it is business. But as organizations embrace emerging technologies and integrate AI into every workflow, the attack surface is expanding faster than traditional security models can handle. What we need now is not just faster testing or tighter controls. We need smarter, connected security that understands how applications are built, deployed, and evolved.

That’s where OpenText Application Security stands apart. We bring together a full ecosystem of solutions designed to help organizations stay ahead of risk while accelerating innovation.

From emerging technologies to emerging threats

The adoption of AI, IoT, and quantum computing has opened unprecedented possibilities, but along that it brings new risks. The OpenText Emerging Technologies portfolio helps organizations explore and secure these frontiers responsibly, ensuring that innovation doesn’t outpace control. By integrating threat detection, AI model governance, and secure development pipelines, OpenText ensures every breakthrough is built on a foundation of trust.

Managing risk holistically with ASPM

The rise of Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) marks a turning point in how enterprises approach risk. Instead of treating AppSec as a collection of testing tools, ASPM provides continuous visibility across the full application lifecycle. OpenText ASPM aggregates and correlates findings from SAST, DAST, SCA, and runtime monitoring. And it delivers a unified view of security health, complete with policy enforcement, compliance mapping, and executive reporting.

In a world of sprawling microservices and hybrid environments, ASPM helps CISOs turn complexity into clarity.

GenAI: Transforming both code and security

The AI revolution is rewriting how code is written and secured. As detailed in IDC’s Peril and Promise of Generative AI, GenAI both accelerates development and introduces new vulnerabilities. OpenText GenAI leverages this power responsibly, embedding AI-assisted remediation and risk analysis into its security suite.

With the AI-driven AppSec Aviator, OpenText uses GenAI not just to detect issues faster but to help developers understand and fix them intelligently. This is responsible AI for real-world code security, where automation augments human judgment, not replaces it.

Securing the software supply chain in DevOps

Modern development depends on open source, containers, and continuous delivery—and with that comes supply chain risk. OpenText’s DevSecOps and Software Supply Chain Security solutions integrate security testing directly into build pipelines and repositories.

Powered by Fortify and Open Source Select, these solutions identify vulnerabilities, license issues, and dependency risks before deployment. Combined with integrations for CI/CD, ticketing, and policy enforcement, OpenText enables security without friction or DevSecOps without compromise.

Protecting the new gateways: API security

APIs are the connective tissue of digital business, and increasingly, a favorite target for attackers. The OpenText API Security Testing suite provides deep coverage for authentication, data exposure, and injection vulnerabilities, aligned with the OWASP API Security Top 10.

Using insights from real-world incidents and integrated AI-powered testing, OpenText’s tools allow security teams to safeguard critical data flows while enabling developers to innovate with confidence.

Building digital trust in the public sector

Governments face unique challenges in balancing modernization with compliance and sovereignty requirements. OpenText Public Sector Application Security supports both FedRAMP and Iron Bank deployments, empowering agencies to secure mission-critical systems with the same enterprise-grade AppSec solutions trusted globally.

By combining automated testing, continuous monitoring, and compliance-ready frameworks, OpenText enables secure digital transformation across defense, intelligence, and civilian sectors.

A unified vision: Resilience through intelligence

The next generation of application security isn’t about adding more scanners, it’s about building intelligence and trust into the entire software ecosystem. OpenText brings this vision to life through integration, automation, and AI-assisted insight.

In a world where every line of code can open a door to innovation, or intrusion, OpenText helps enterprises ensure that every door is locked, monitored, and intelligently protected.

