Building a cyber resilient and safer world

Security Cloud Track at OpenText World EMEA 2022

As organizations continue to transform and recover from the pandemic, security teams must adapt to an ever-expanding threat landscape. Organizations must consider the IT and security implications of a remote workforce as employees move to remote and hybrid environments. Securing remote workers is critical to reducing the risk of a data breach, expensive downtime and potential reputational and financial damages.

An organization gets hit with a ransomware attack every 11 seconds, and according to the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), the average ransomware fee has doubled. ENISA lists ransomware, malware, crypto-jacking, email attacks, and data breaches among the top cyberthreats in the EU.

At the same time, there is a frightening uptick in the number of internet crimes and criminal investigations. According to the FBI’s 2021 Internet Crime Report, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center saw a record 847,376 complaints in 2021, representing a 7% increase from the prior year. Digital forensic examiners need fast, reliable technology and hardware to reduce their case backlogs and speed up their investigations.

OpenText customers are tackling the latest threats and maintaining a heightened cyber security state during times of uncertainty.

innovative use cases, the latest threat intelligence report

Do you know what is hiding within your network? Learn how to take a proactive approach to find threats and best practices for building a cyber resilient organization.

Get a glimpse into the latest 2022 BrightCloud Threat Report and our discoveries and analysis of threat activity over the past year to equip you with the knowledge you need to stay resilient against modern threats now and in the future.

Learn how customers are innovating their approach to threat detection and response using EnCase Endpoint Security’s lightweight agent to help address the latest security challenges surrounding attacks on IoT and critical infrastructure.

Find out how organizations and law enforcement agencies can rapidly capture forensic images and speed up their operations with Tableau Forensic.

Learn how to build simplified workflows and conduct seamless enterprise investigations with EnCase Endpoint Investigator.

In addition to the sessions, you will have the opportunity to meet up with the Bricata Network Detection and Response team and to join OpenText security experts for a Cyber Wednesday session to discuss the latest security news and product features.

Make sure to join us for the track keynote on eliminating digital blind spots with OpenText Security. In this OpenText World EMEA Security keynote, OpenText VP Strategic Development Anthony Di Bello, and Director Security Product Management Paul O’Hagan will discuss the impact of this evolution, and you will hear how customers are rising to meet these challenges, and what OpenText Security is doing to ensure a safer, more secure world. The time is now to take a proactive approach and gain a secure information advantage.

OpenText™ Security solutions help find information no matter where it is buried to effectively conduct investigations, manage risks, and respond to incidents.