Bringing the virtual classroom to life at OpenText World 2020

OpenText™ World 2020 gives you the best opportunity this year to get hands-on training and certification on OpenText products and solutions, direct from the experts. When equipped with the latest technical skills and user adoption expertise, organizations can maximize the success of their Information Management systems, ensuring information is always available where and when it is needed. Regularly updating your skills helps you and your business gain greater value from your investment in Information Management solutions.

All training sessions at OpenText World will be fully online, in a virtual classroom environment and providing a collaborative and immersive learning experience from anywhere. Our experienced instructors are experts in delivering virtual learning, providing required support and ensuring student engagement.

Training sessions run in parallel to OpenText World, running October 28-30, and offer a unique opportunity for “hands-on” education that goes beyond traditional classroom instruction. Courses are delivered by OpenText experts, often with participation from engineering or product management. There are over 30 courses available for business users, system administrators and developers – running from ½-a-day to 3-days – and pitched at a variety of skill and technical levels.

Our program includes new and updated courses, including an accelerated format with 2- and 3-day delivery of regular 4- and 5-day courses. This is a great cost saving opportunity and prepares students for product certification.

Free OpenText certification

Attend OpenText World and purchase any training course to be eligible for a free OpenText certification exam ($800 USD value). Find a current list of available certification exams. When you complete a training course or an exam, you will also receive an OpenText digital badge, a verifiable, visual indicator of your knowledge, skills and competencies in OpenText technologies!

Register for OpenText World 2020 and register for the training that matches your needs.

Learn more about OpenText Adoption & Learning Services, and take your career to the next level.