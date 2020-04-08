Announcing OpenText Business Network 20.2

OpenText™ Business Network 20.2 introduces many exciting features and innovations that improve productivity, business performance, and company resilience. Resilience refers to the capacity to recover quickly from unforeseen events, and preparedness to minimize the impact and ensure business continuity from future events. Business Network plays a central role to ensure business continuity and future disaster preparedness in supply chain, secure information exchange, cash flow liquidity, and several others. Below are just some of the numerous innovations in Business Network 20.2.

Most notably, this release marks the convergence of OpenText™ Trading Grid with Liaison Technologies Alloy platforms for industry-leading cloud integration services, now featuring enhanced data visualization, accelerated trading partner onboarding, rapid data transformation solutions, and new self-service capabilities. With real time insight into unforeseen supply shortages, companies can self-service connect to suppliers already on the Trading Grid network that are able to make up shortages.

Business Network 20.2 adds a solution directory (API connectors and accelerators) and solution designer to enable the growing API economy, and it features advanced IoT geofencing features to deliver the intelligent, connected and secure supply chain. Below are just a few of the many new capabilities and values of Business Network 20.2.

Business Network 20.2 also features important releases for OpenText™ RightFax, and cloud-based XM Fax and OpenText™ Fax2Mail with security, usability and experience at the forefront. With cloud-based digital fax, hospitals, banks and other organizations can preserve mission critical information exchange even when communication services are impacted — delivering resilience to maintain business processes and save lives even with unforeseen service disruptions.

Single, unified platform for business-to-anything (B2A) integration

By converging OpenText™ Trading Grid™ with the former Liaison Technologies Alloy platform, Trading Grid is now the only unified cloud platform for B2B and A2A integrations delivered as a managed service. Featuring a microservices architecture for speed and reuse, as well as a new solution directory (API connectors and accelerators), Trading Grid enables more workload integration and value than ever before. Trading Grid now also features best in class data visualization with OpenText™ Lens™, providing a 360-degree view into all data flows. With the new Trading Grid, you can connect once; reach anything—people, systems, and things.

Leverage the power of the network to enable sustainable, ethical supply chains

Trading Grid is the largest network of connected trading partners in the world, with over 1.2 million businesses on the Grid. Leverage the power of the network with OpenText™ Trading Grid Global Partner Directory, a single source to search, filter, and self-connect to any partner on the network. Now augmented with Dun & Bradstreet data, Global Partner Directory enables users to filter on additional firmographic information including business size and financial risk profiles. With plans to integrate with EcoVadis repository of ethical sourcing profiles on nearly 200,000 companies, Trading Grid lays the foundation for empowering sustainable, ethical supply chains that meet corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Gain speed and control with self-service innovations

The latest Trading Grid release features several innovations in self-service, delivering full control to users and driving gains in speed and quality. New self-service features include trading partner onboarding, support lifecycle tracking, and a self-service mapping portal. Built on the OpenText™ Contivo™ mapping engine, the self-service mapping portal enhances data translation collaboration between your business analysts, IT, and OpenText staff—ensuring greater speed and quality. A new UI enables users to view, edit, annotate and download maps and map specifications.

Leverage best of breed data visualization across end-to-end business processes

Trading Grid now features OpenText Lens, a best of breed data visualization engine for large data sets. Fully configurable dashboards enable each user to focus on what matters most and manage by exception. View business trends and performance and drill down into specific issues to address them before they cause a broader business impact. Optimize your procure to pay and order to cash processes today. Identify and respond to new risks to increase resilience.

Simplify electronic invoicing compliance in more countries and for more trading partners

OpenText™ Active Invoices with Compliance already ensures compliance for B2B e-invoicing in over 40 counties. The latest release features new Pan-European Public Procurement On-Line (PEPPOL) support for business to government (B2G) use cases and expanded clearance support in India, Portugal and Italy. Active Invoices with Compliance is your single solution to eliminate barriers to cross-border trade. Importantly, electronic invoicing is proven to shorten DSO by an average of 30%, improving liquidity and cash flow in times of unexpected crises. Learn more about how OpenText helps organizations meet government mandates for eInvoicing.

Maintain business continuity and resilience with digital fax solutions

Digital fax solutions provide necessary connectivity for remote workforces, making fax exchange accessible and easy within existing email applications. OpenText digital fax solutions enable the secure and compliant exchange of faxed documents.

RightFax 20.2 offers new features and functionality designed to help businesses optimize workflows, shorten revenue cycle times, improve user productivity, and simplify the administrative and user experience. With major enhancements to RightFax Workflows, organizations can optimize processes to automatically route documents to the right team members based on SOPs to meet document processing service level agreements with ease and predictability. Improvements to the web and desktop clients allow users to send fax documents faster than ever before while decreasing the need for training, documentation, and internal support.

The latest release of cloud-based XM Fax and Fax2Mail brings enhancements to security, usability, and efficiency for its users. With new password policy settings and enforceable two-factor authentication, administrators are able to customize credential rules that match their organization’s security requirements. Further enhancements include improved system integration, better fax image quality, full audit trail of account changes and fax preview options provide an enriched user experience.

Delivering the future of connected supply chain today

Business Network 20.2 introduces enhanced geofencing of connected assets, coupled with configurable notifications on shipment movement or lack thereof. Sensor data visibility and tracking include asset temperature, shock value, battery life, and more. These enhancements deliver operational efficiencies for fleets, service operators, and any company managing assets or operations in the field.

Learn more about OpenText Business Network 20.2 by visiting our website.

Accelerate your upgrade and reduce risk by working with OpenText Professional Services. Let our experts work with you to assess the current environment and prepare recommendations for a successful upgrade, whether on-premises, in the OpenText Cloud, in other company’s clouds or in a hybrid environment. Customers who have Professional Services-led upgrades report up to 75% fewer queries to Customer Support.

Watch the livestream launch event

Learn how OpenText delivers a modernized information infrastructure that is more agile and integrated so organizations can respond to change faster and easier than ever before. Become a resilient organization with OpenText Business Network.