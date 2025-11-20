AI-readiness begins with OpenText Content Cloud: 5 takeaways from OpenText World 2025

This year at OpenText World in Nashville, we showed what it really means to be AI-ready—and why secure, intelligent content management is the foundation for every enterprise transformation ahead.

From innovation spotlights to inspiring customer stories, the message was clear: great AI starts with great content management from OpenText Content Cloud.

Play video See how OpenText Content Cloud powers AI readiness

ICYMI, here are 5 top takeaways from the event:

1. OpenText Core Content Management: The foundation for the intelligent enterprise

We unveiled how OpenText Core Content Management is evolving into the most secure, extensible, and AI-enabled SaaS platform for cloud content management. It’s the hub where business content meets automation and intelligence—empowering organizations to work smarter, faster, and with greater confidence in the cloud.

To help customers accelerate modernization, we introduced new OpenText Content Cloud migration tools that reduce the cost and effort of moving to the cloud by up to 70%. These tools make upgrading to the latest version of OpenText Content Management or OpenText Documentum Content Management in the private cloud faster, simpler, and more cost-effective—unlocking the full potential of AI-powered content services.

3. AI for everyone: OpenText Content Aviator free with release 26.1+

We announced that OpenText Content Aviator—our generative AI content assistant for search and summaries—is now available free with the 26.1 release for OpenText Content Management and OpenText Documentum Content Management in the private cloud. This is a major milestone in bringing embedded AI directly into daily work, giving knowledge workers powerful new ways to find, understand, and act on content instantly – at no additional cost.

4. AI readiness in action: Department of Energy

We spotlighted how the U.S. Department of Energy is achieving true AI readiness with OpenText Knowledge Discovery to prepare data for secure, compliant AI adoption across its vast operations.

A standout quote came from Matt Forester, Information Systems Architect: “If you’re looking for technology that can help prepare your data for an LLM, OpenText Knowledge Discovery is one of the coolest tools I’ve ever worked with.”

5. AI productivity at scale: Burgenland Energie

And from Austria, Burgenland Energie shared how OpenText Content Aviator is already transforming productivity, enabling employees to search and summarize thousands of contracts in seconds instead of hours. The secret to their success? A 20-year partnership with OpenText, built on a rock-solid document management foundation that supports the promise of AI-driven efficiency today, while laying the groundwork for tomorrow’s digital workforce.

Right: Romana Schneeberger, Contract Manager, BE Energy GmbH (Burgenland); Left: Lindsay Sterrett, VP, Product Marketing, OpenText

The future of work is intelligent, secure, and connected—and it’s happening now with OpenText Content Cloud. If you missed the sessions, visit our OpenText World on-demand hub to explore the announcements, demos, and customer stories shaping the next era of content management and AI.