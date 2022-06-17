Achieve operational excellence by mastering modern work

Did you know that your employees are spending almost half of their working day searching for the information needed to simply do their job? And, they don’t always find it—Gartner has found 44% of people frequently or occasionally made a wrong decision because they are unaware of the information that could have helped[1].

By 2025, estimates suggest the amount of data generated each day is expected to reach 463 exabytes globally. That’s the equivalent of 60 gigabytes per day for every man, woman and child on the planet. Data is coming at us faster and in more forms than ever before, while being spread across the organization in multiple systems, applications and repositories. Ignoring this kind of information overload is not an option. Organizations must address this challenge upfront, proactively managing information so it’s available to the right people, at the right time, in the right place.

Reduce digital friction to improve workflows

It’s no surprise that digital transformation and the cloud have led to an increased number of applications and data sources within every organization. To digitize and optimize processes, organizations and oftentimes individual departments adopt the tools best suited for the task. This explosion of tools and applications has created content sprawl that is now undermining employee productivity.

Today, research suggests that the average organization has 88 different applications, rising to more than 200 among some larger companies. This is not sustainable for organizations that need highly efficient operations and decision-making processes. For example, engineers in asset-intensive industries can find themselves having to access more than 25 separate systems to complete a single task.

Organizations have created digital friction where workers are increasingly frustrated and held back as they try to navigate the technology to get to the information they need to get their job done. The paradigm has to shift. Information is not something created when working with applications. Applications are the tools used to extract maximum value from that information.

Reaching operational excellence goes beyond breaking down information siloes or ensuring all information is visible and retrievable, although that’s still vitally important. Employees shouldn’t have to go hunting for the information they need to complete workflows and daily tasks. Improving operational efficiencies means changing the relationship between your employees and their information. It involves new levels of business automation that bring content, processes and users together. It’s about automatically delivering the right information at the right time directly into lead applications or systems and devices used by employees daily.

Create the information advantage to boost efficiency

With the right content services strategy and expertise, you can break down silos and speed the delivery of timely and relevant information across your organization. Businesses that want to master modern work must transition to automated content-driven, cloud-based and AI-enabled work practices. With these types of future-proof solutions, organizations can improve the flexibility and productivity of their workforce while enabling new, more agile ways of working.

This creates an information advantage by boosting productivity and collaboration, simplifying processes and improving decision-making. From there, organizations can achieve operational excellence that not only delivers efficiency but also more positive employee experiences.

[1] Gartner®, Take These 3 Actions to Make Digital Workplaces Happier, Faster and Smarter. (September 2021).

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.