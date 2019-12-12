Yazaki unifies digital supply chain collaboration with OpenText

OpenText™ is pleased to announce that Yazaki, a leading independent automotive component maker, has selected OpenText™ Business Network to unify digital collaboration with its customers and suppliers in North and Central America and Europe.

“We have built our business by delivering the right products in the right quantities at the right times, and by fostering long-term collaboration with our customers,” said Yazaki Head of IT Ryan Spencer. “When we decided to synergize operations in the Americas and Europe, we chose the OpenText Business Network to ensure seamless digital communication between our trading partner ecosystems. It was clear OpenText Trading Grid would enable us to easily and securely integrate customers via the cloud and extend an effective digital experience to all customers in both regions.”

“OpenText helps enterprises like Yazaki develop cloud-based business networks to empower customers and accelerate business growth,” said Muhi Majzoub, OpenText EVP & Chief Product Officer. “We integrate people, systems and things to facilitate the uninterrupted flow of information, to streamline processes and to deliver new insights so that enterprises achieve an information advantage.”

OpenText Business Network provides Yazaki with the comprehensive digital platform and real-time business visibility companies need to connect and enhance processes across an expanding network of customer and trading partner systems, internal systems, cloud applications, and devices. Yazaki will use OpenText Trading Grid to integrate and support communication and document exchange between more than 120 manufacturing, distribution and corporate locations and several hundred customers and suppliers in North and Central America and Europe.

