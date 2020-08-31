What’s new in OpenText AI & Analytics Cloud Edition (CE) 20.3

Organizations are facing a common challenge in the information era, with data being generated and stored at an exponential rate and an increasing need to derive meaningful value from that information. The new innovations and enhancements we introduce with each release are designed help you close that gap. With OpenText AI & Analytics Cloud Edition (CE) 20.3, new features are available for OpenText™ Magellan™ BI & Reporting, OpenText™ Magellan™ Data Discovery, Data Science Notebook, and OpenText™ Magellan™ Text Mining, that will further your digital transformation by enabling actionable insight on your data.

Create appealing dashboards with themes for usability

Organizations need their technologies to have a design that aligns to their organizational branding in order to provide a seamless, unified experience for end users. This is even more important when a tool is embedded within an application and needs to be consistent with its surroundings. That’s why Magellan BI & Reporting now includes three dashboard themes—classic, light, and dark—which change elements like colors and fonts to better match the look-and-feel of your organization aiding adoption and usability.

Extract insights from images to reduce risk

Images are used regularly by organizations due to their engaging and visually appealing way of conveying information or augmenting text. However, images can be difficult for organizations to identify within their content stores especially those prohibited based on company policy. With this release, Magellan Text Mining now allows for images to be analyzed for sensitive visuals, such as violence, weapons, guns, and drugs, and then tagged with metadata to provide record managers with a categorized view into their content, simplifying administration and enabling action.

Understand consumer intent to take proactive action

Organizations strive to understand the needs of their customers and citizens, utilizing approaches like sentiment or emotion analysis to grasp opinions on brands and products. Magellan Text Mining can now analyze the intent of communications, whether direct or public, that a consumer may have behind their messages. This can give valuable insight on intentions to buy a product mentioned or to change a service provider, enabling organizations to take proactive action.

Enrich information within content repositories

Content repositories ensure organizations can easily access, manage and share information. Unfortunately, this content is often unstructured, difficult to find, and lacks needed policy management. Magellan Text Mining can now enhance these systems by crawling content stored within OpenText™ Content Server and directly enriching it with metadata. Doing so can simplify record management for administrators and improve findability for end users.

Analyze Korean

Magellan Text Mining can now be configured to analyze Korean following a professional services engagement. This unlocks the ability to understand the voice of customers in a language spoken by over 75 million individuals.

Take your organization to the cloud

With CE 20.3, Magellan Text Mining, BI & Reporting and Data Discovery are all certified for deployment on Microsoft Azure.

Accelerate your upgrade and reduce risk by working with OpenText Professional Services. Let our experts work with you to assess the current environment and prepare recommendations for a successful upgrade, whether on-premises, in the OpenText Cloud, in another cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Customers who have Professional Services-led upgrades report up to 75% fewer queries to Customer Support.

