Top 5 tech predictions for the energy and resources sector in 2025

The energy and resources sector is undergoing a profound transformation driven by the global push toward sustainability, energy technological advancements, geopolitical risks, and increasing regulatory pressures in some areas of the world.

In 2025, the continued evolution of the global energy mix, the rise of distributed energy resources (DERs) and the shift to decarbonized energy are reshaping industry operations across the entire sector. Simultaneously, organizations face mounting information management challenges, including managing vast quantities of data generated by industrial sensors and other digital assets, while protecting critical infrastructure from cybersecurity threats. The focus on building resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy systems highlights the growing importance of information management as a key pillar of innovation in this sector to safely deliver energy and essential commodities to the world.

Safety improvements through accelerated integration of AI and machine learning

The world is in a race for energy and critical resources, yet that race can’t compromise the safety of workers, the health of the surrounding community, nor the environment in which it operates. There will be a number of uses cases for generative AI and machine learning, yet safety will be one of the most important if not the most important application of this revolutionary technology. Asset documentation including but not limited to SOPs, safety standards, operating instructions, equipment manuals, safety forms and checklists, and much more contains a vast amount of knowledge. Utilizing an AI-powered content assistant to tap that knowledge quickly will ensure trusted information is always at a fingertips length away to keep workers and operations safe.

Increased asset uptime with expansion of digital twins across operations

Digital twins will scale across the enterprise, providing a real-time digital representation of an asset that enhances operational visibility. These models will improve the efficiency and sustainability of energy systems, offering actional insights into interconnected assets and processes. Every digital fabric has horizontal and vertical digital threads. Digital twins are no different. Key horizontal threads that will create trusted, autonomous, secures, and scalable digital twins include Content, Business Network, AI & Analytics, Experience, ITOps, Cybersecurity, and DevOps.

Advancements in predictive maintenance and autonomous supply chains

In 2025, autonomous supply chains powered by connected business ecosystems and predictive maintenance models will make advancements and continue to redefine operational efficiency across the entire energy and resources sector. Strategic equipment vendors and asset owners will partner together to securely connect and exchange IoT information so that manufacturers can build robust predictive models from their vast install base. Manufacturers will grow their reoccurring revenues through product-as-a service business models that predict equipment failures for their customers before unplanned downtime or unsafe scenarios occur. Moreover, asset owners will enhance their visibility into the location of critical spare parts, equipment replacements, and field service personnel reducing their risk profiles and improve asset uptime across their facilities.

Modernized customer experiences in utilities

Utilities will leverage advanced analytics and AI to transform customer interactions, providing hyper-personalized services and transparent communication. In 2025, customer experience improvements will be a necessity as utilities compete with alternative energy providers and adapt to decentralized energy systems. Smart meters and IoT devices will provide real-time data on energy usage, enabling utilities to offer personalized recommendations for energy efficiency or renewable energy options. Customer will see more proactive alerts about time of use pricing, outages, usage trends, and cost-saving opportunities through AI-power platforms.

Reduced cybersecurity gaps on energy infrastructure

In 2025, the energy and resources sector will face intensified cyber threats targeting smart grids, IoT devices, and digital infrastructures. Companies will deploy AI-driven cybersecurity systems capable of identifying and neutralizing threats in real-time. Cybersecurity gaps will continue to be reduced with governance playing a critical role. Organizations across the sector will enhance their frameworks for data ownership, access control, and compliance with international regulations like GDPR and NERC CIP.

