Threat hunters – A day in the life

Threat hunting is not just a job; it’s a commitment to staying one step ahead of cyber adversaries. In this post, we’ll dive into the daily life of a threat hunter, highlighting the myriad challenges they face. From technical hurdles to human and communication challenges, the life of a threat hunter is as demanding as it is rewarding.

This is the fourth post in our ongoing “The Rise of the Threat Hunter” blog series. To learn more about the series check out the introduction here or read last week’s post “Three key aspects of being a threat hunter” from our veteran threat hunter turned Global Head of Threat Intelligence.

Daily briefing and prioritization

Each day begins with a critical team briefing to discuss the latest threat intelligence and ongoing investigations. This helps set priorities and align the team on immediate objectives. These briefings often involve reviewing recent anomalies/incidents, analyzing new threat reports, and updating each other on the status of various cases. It’s a time for collaboration, where the team can strategize on how to tackle the most pressing threats. Following the briefing, threat hunters turn to their inboxes, reviewing emails and alerts from various security tools. These alerts can range from routine notifications, such as system activity checks, to urgent warnings indicating potential breaches. The ability to quickly triage these alerts, determining which ones require immediate attention and which can be monitored or ignored, is crucial in managing the day’s workload efficiently.

Threat detection and context switching

Threat hunters immerse themselves in data, using advanced tools to sift through logs and network traffic, searching for signs of malicious activity. This phase demands a high level of focus and the ability to switch contexts rapidly. One moment, they might be analyzing unusual user behavior indicating a phishing attempt, and the next, they’re investigating anomalies that suggest a potential malware outbreak. Each type of threat requires a different approach and skill set, making context switching a significant challenge. The ability to quickly pivot from one task to another without losing focus is vital. Threat hunters must be adept at using a variety of tools and techniques, from signature-based detection methods to more advanced behavioral analytics, to identify and understand threats. This constant vigilance and flexibility are what make threat detection both challenging and exhilarating.

Deep investigation and analysis

The core of a threat hunter’s day involves deep investigations. They might reverse-engineer a piece of malware, analyze its behavior, and trace its origin. This technical challenge is compounded by the need to stay updated with the latest attack vectors and hacking techniques. Cyber threats are constantly evolving, and threat hunters must continually learn and adapt to stay ahead. Deep investigations often require a multidisciplinary approach, combining knowledge of programming, network protocols, and even psychology to understand the attacker’s motives and methods. It’s not just about finding out what happened, but also why it happened and how to prevent it in the future. This deep dive can uncover valuable insights that inform the broader security strategy of the organization.

Balancing priorities

With multiple investigations underway, threat hunters must balance their priorities, deciding which threats to tackle first. This decision-making process is crucial, as addressing the most critical threats promptly can prevent significant damage. However, it requires a clear understanding of each threat’s potential impact and urgency, adding a layer of complexity to their already demanding role. This balancing act involves constant reassessment of the threat landscape and collaboration with other teams to ensure resources are allocated effectively. It’s a dynamic environment where priorities can shift rapidly based on new information or emerging threats, requiring threat hunters to be both strategic and flexible in their approach.

Communication and collaboration

Effective communication is paramount. Threat hunters must articulate their findings to various stakeholders, many of whom are non-technical. Translating complex technical details into actionable insights that are understandable and actionable is no small feat. Miscommunication can lead to misunderstandings and inadequate responses, making this a critical aspect of their job. Coordination with other teams, such as IT, compliance, and executive management, is also essential. Ensuring smooth communication and collaboration across these groups guarantees a unified response to threats. This often involves writing detailed reports, presenting findings in meetings, and providing clear recommendations to mitigate identified risks. The ability to communicate effectively can mean the difference between a swift resolution and a prolonged security incident.

Documentation

As investigations progress, threat hunters meticulously document their findings, methods, and outcomes. Accurate documentation is crucial for building a knowledge base that will aid future investigations. This process ensures that valuable insights are not lost, and that the organization can continuously improve its threat detection and response capabilities. Documentation serves multiple purposes: it provides a record of what was discovered and how it was addressed, it helps in training new team members, and it supports compliance requirements. Thorough documentation can also be a powerful tool in retrospective analysis, helping to refine and enhance security strategies over time. By maintaining detailed records, threat hunters contribute to a growing repository of knowledge that strengthens the overall security posture of the organization.

A sample day

While every threat hunter and company is different, a typical day might look something like this:

Morning briefing: Review anomaly findings and incident reports, and set priorities for the day Email and alert review: Sift through alerts to identify any urgent threats that need immediate action. Initial threat detection: Utilize security tools to analyze events, logs, and monitor network traffic for anomalies. Deep dive investigations: Conduct in-depth analysis of identified threats, such as OSINT, correlate data, gather evidence, reverse engineering malware etc. Collaboration meetings: Communicate findings with client, IT, compliance, and management teams. Ongoing monitoring: Continuously monitor systems for new threats while balancing ongoing investigations. Documentation: Record all findings and methodologies for future reference and knowledge sharing.

Despite the constant challenges—whether it’s the technical complexity of evolving threats, the need for rapid context switching, or the critical communication and coordination with other teams—being a threat hunter is incredibly rewarding. There’s a unique satisfaction in uncovering a sophisticated attack or thwarting a breach before it can cause harm. The role demands a blend of technical expertise, problem-solving skills, and effective communication, making each day dynamic and full of purpose.

The life of a threat hunter is anything but ordinary. It’s a dynamic, high-stakes environment that requires constant vigilance and adaptability. Yet, for those committed to the cause, the rewards far outweigh the challenges. Protecting organizations from cyber threats and making a real difference in the world of cybersecurity is a daily triumph in the ever-evolving landscape of cyber defense.

Learn more about OpenText Cybersecurity

Ready to enable your threat hunting team with products, services, and training to protect your most valuable and sensitive information? Check out our cybersecurity portfolio for a modern portfolio of complementary security solutions that offer threat hunters and security analysts 360-degree visibility across endpoints and network traffic to proactively identify, triage, and investigate anomalous and malicious behavior.