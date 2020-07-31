Partnering to deliver accessible content

TechnologiesPartners & Alliances

Reviewing a bank statement, checking an electricity bill, or even reading a restaurant menu — simple, everyday actions that most people take for granted may be impossible for those with a visual impairment. The good news is that many companies today are making it a priority to deliver their customers’ critical documents in accessible formats online or in braille, large print, or audio.

Helping companies deliver high-quality, compliant, and accessible content to those with a visual impairment has been the mission of Braille Works for more than 25 years. From the layout of a braille or large print document to the scripting of audio content, Braille Works is dedicated to ‘Making the World a More Readable Place™.’ Though it specializes in producing traditional alternative formats such as braille, large print, or audio, Braille Works does not provide high-volume automated remediation solutions.

Enter OpenText™, whose industry-leading document transformation solutions, OpenText™ Document Accessibility and OpenText™ Automated Output Accessibility, have been used by some of the largest companies in the world to transform, re-engineer, and repurpose print streams, images, and documents to address the needs of the visually impaired.

The companies have struck a beneficial partnership: Braille Works’ provides the depth of experience in the production of alternative format content and OpenText delivers expertise in high-volume accessibility solutions. Braille Works confidently recommends OpenText when approached by organizations requiring high-volume PDF remediation services. In turn, OpenText refers Braille Works to customers seeking traditional alternative formats.

“Partnering with OpenText works very well. It’s a great relationship. It provides accessibility to more people, and that’s a very big deal. It provides people with the independence and freedom to manage their own information—it’s amazing what that brings to life.”
– Glen Schubert, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Client Relations, Braille Works

Together, OpenText and Braille Works provide an end-to-end document accessibility solution that drives improved document access for users with low vision. To learn more, read the full story here.

