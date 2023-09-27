OpenText World 2023: The tech conference of Champions

OpenText World 2023, the must-attend tech event for information management, will take place soon in Las Vegas. We are eager to welcome our customers, partners, and industry commentators to the event. But we are reserving a special welcome for members of the OpenText Navigator Champions program.

What is the OpenText Navigator Champions program?

OpenText Navigator Champions is our customer advocacy program focused on enabling our customers to be successful and getting the word out about their success – which, by extension, is our success. We work with our valued customers to promote their success and innovation on their digital transformation journey with peers in the industry. We are also delighted to welcome former Micro Focus customer advocates to the OpenText Navigator Champions program.

If you are already an OpenText customer, consider becoming a Navigator Champion. You will join an exclusive network of VIPs across our global customer base. We want to help you celebrate your accomplishments, boost your visibility as a technology leader, and reward and recognize you for your participation in the program. Join this program now, it will take only 2 minutes!

OpenText World 2023 in Las Vegas

Join other Navigator Champions at OpenText World 2023 in Las Vegas October 11 – 12, where we will offer a range of options for our advocates to share and promote their success. Attendees will hear from world-leading experts about AI and information management, witness the latest innovations, share best practices, take advantage of training opportunities, and more. Read this overview of all the great reasons to attend.

While at the conference, consider taking part in a short video interview to share your OpenText story and you will receive a $125 gift card, Apple AirPods, or a rechargeable Ember mug. Contact us if you’d like to be interviewed. You can also visit the Customer Advocacy team at booth 425 and share your expertise by writing a review of an OpenText product on a third-party review site, such as Gartner Peer Insights, or speaking with a PeerSpot review site crew member.

We look forward to welcoming you to OpenText World 2023.