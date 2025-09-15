Embedding GenAI in MDR: Jumpstart your litigation practice with GenAI

The pressure to modernize and innovate has never been stronger. With tighter budgets and increasing workloads, legal teams are turning to technology to reduce costs and drive efficiency. At the forefront of this transformation is Generative AI (GenAI).

In part 1 of this series, we explored how legal teams can build their own foundational GenAI skills.

In part 2, we focus on a different approach: embedding GenAI directly into your outsourced Managed Document Review (MDR).

Why managed review is the perfect entry point for GenAI

Document review often accounts for up to 80% of eDiscovery costs—and it’s where deadlines, data volumes, and risk converge. A single oversight can expose privileged information or derail a case.

By applying GenAI to managed document review, especially high-volume first pass review, legal departments can transform their approach—cutting review time, increasing consistency, significantly improving efficiency, and improving budget predictability.

AI + experts: The advantage of a managed review partner

Legal departments and law firms are increasingly turning to third-party service providers who combine advanced GenAI tools with deep legal expertise. These providers take on the operational heavy lifting:

Ingesting and processing data

Setting up tagging protocols and review workflows

Writing and refining GenAI prompts

Monitoring for quality and accuracy

Handling exception documents

You don’t need your own team of prompt engineers or AI specialists. The right provider brings those capabilities—alongside a team that understands legal workflows and knows how to leverage GenAI for complex legal matters.

What makes OpenText’s approach different?

While many vendors offer pieces of the puzzle, OpenText teams combine extensive review process expertise with advanced analytics and GenAI review technology (people, process, and technology) to deliver speed, efficiency, accuracy, and cost savings that are unrivaled in the industry.

Leveraging OpenText’s proprietary analytics, we have developed a powerful, rapid analytic technique known as RAIR (Rapid Analytic Investigative Review) to maximize review efficiency, consistency, and precision, while also providing legal teams with a solid understanding of the dataset.

Technology that delivers results

With the introduction of OpenText eDiscovery Aviator Review, the OpenText Managed Review team is equipped to take review speed, accuracy, efficiency, and cost savings to the next level by combining the use of RAIR and TAR with Gen-AI technology-fueled automation.

Experts who understand the mission

But great technology is only part of the equation. OpenText brings a deep bench of professionals who specialize in eDiscovery, litigation, and investigations. Our managed review teams include AI prompt engineers, legal technologists, and case managers who work with corporate legal departments and law firms every day.

This team understands both the technical and legal dimensions of document review and has experience around a wide range of customer litigation use cases—ensuring GenAI is applied in ways that are not only effective, but also defensible. For example, OpenText’s Managed Review platform achieves accuracy levels above 90% using methodologies like RAIR alongside technology-assisted review. These uniquely developed QC procedures deliver consistency and mitigate risks such as inconsistent coding or accidental disclosure of privileged documents.

A process built for precision

Our process is built around speed, accuracy, and control. Whether you’re facing tight deadlines, managing multilingual data, or balancing sensitive privilege considerations, we bring the structure and experience needed to deliver consistent results—on time and within budget.

Unlike providers who rely on third-party platforms, OpenText offers single-vendor accountability. That means tighter quality control, stronger security, and better integration between tools, workflows, and review teams.

The result? Legal teams gain faster access to actionable insights, reduce overall spend, and minimize project risk—especially in complex or high-volume matters.

Introducing the MDR Jumpstart Package

To help legal teams experience GenAI in action, OpenText offers a Managed Document Review Jumpstart Package—a fast, cost-effective way to trial GenAI-led review with confidence.

Get the same high-quality review services we’re known for, now powered by GenAI and delivered at a discounted rate with fixed-fee pricing for budget certainty. With the Jumpstart Package, your team gains hands-on experience with our Aviator platform and our AI-first workflows—achieving faster results, higher accuracy, and real cost savings.

Position your team for what’s next

GenAI isn’t “coming soon”—it’s already redefining the landscape of legal review. Teams that embrace it now will lead the next generation of eDiscovery and investigations, with faster insights, improved outcomes, and stronger control over resources.

Work with MDR teams who are trained in GenAI workflows and supported by proprietary tools—helping your team reduce risk, minimize manual review effort, and act on insights sooner.

Start your GenAI-powered managed document review

