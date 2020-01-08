From information security to digital investigations, security is job 1

At OpenText, security is always job number one — and the OpenText™ Security Suite, powered by OpenText™ EnCase™, is an integral part of our security strategy. Since OpenText acquired Guidance Software in 2017 (and the EnCase line of forensic security and investigation products), we’ve remained committed to helping our customers address enterprise risk, information security and digital investigation needs with industry-leading forensic-grade solutions.

From the latest product innovations delivered in OpenText Release 16 Enhancement Pack 7 (EP7) to the launch of new products like OpenText™ Content Security for EnCase™ by Reveille and more, 2019 was a great year for the OpenText Security Suite.

Here are some additional highlights from 2019:

OpenText wins Excellence in Prevention and Investigation of Cybercrime (EPIC) Innovation Award

On November 7, 2019, OpenText™ EnCase™ was awarded the Excellence in Prevention and Investigation of Cybercrime (EPIC) Innovation Award by the E-Crime Cyber Council, a joint body of The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) and the Canadian Advanced Technology Alliance (CATA). The award was announced during the Excellence in Prevention and Investigation of Cybercrime Summit.

The EPIC awards recognize and reward valuable contributions by Canadian law enforcers and private sector leaders who demonstrate excellence, innovation and initiative in the prevention, detection, disruption, and dismantling of cybercrime actors and organizations, leading to positive impact for cybercrime victims.

You can read more about the award here.

OpenText selected as SC Media 2020 Excellence Award Finalist

For the 10th year in a row, OpenText was selected as an SC Media 2020 Excellence Award finalist for best computer forensic solution. Finalists are recognized for outstanding leadership and providing superior security products to the cybersecurity industry. Winners will be announced at the SC Awards ceremony on February 25, 2020 in San Francisco.

Now in its 23rd year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity professionals, products and services. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities.

You can read more about the finalists here.

The OpenText Hero Award for Excellence in EnScript Development

For many years now, digital forensic investigators have leveraged the power of EnScript programs, customized extensions for OpenText™ EnCase™ products that automate common tasks. These small programs, created by the EnCase developer community, streamline tasks and are shared on EnCase AppCentral. EnScript saves investigators time and helps to instantly retrieve artifacts of note, decode new datatypes and facilitate the implementation of efficient workflows that automate repetitive tasks to name just a few examples.

At this year’s Enfuse conference, we launched the Hero Award for Excellence in EnScript Development program to recognize the most outstanding of these contributions. Congratulations to our 2019 winners!

You can read more about the Hero Awards here and the Enfuse conference here.

Looking ahead to 2020

In 2020, Enfuse unites with OpenText Enterprise World to combine the leading Enterprise Information Management conference with the largest digital investigation and security conference for ONE powerful event. Join us from September 29-October 1, 2020 get the latest updates on the OpenText Security Suite.

In the meantime, you can stay up-to-date with the latest OpenText security news on our blog site.