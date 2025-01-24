Energy insights from Davos 2025 – safeguarding the planet

As global leaders converge at Davos for the World Economic Forum 2025, safeguarding our planet is one of five key themes in this year’s forum. The theme explores, “how can we catalyze energy, climate and nature action through innovative partnerships, increased financing and the deployment of frontier technologies.” I see this theme very much encompassing the information management software technology domain as one of those frontier technology areas. Here’s how information management solutions can become the backbone of growing energy safely, reliably, sustainably, andcost effectively across utilities such as oil and gas, chemicals, and metals and mining industries which play key roles in the energy transition. Each of these industries will need to reimagine what information can do to elevate human potential across their organizations and business ecosystems.

Knowledge reimagined

To grow energy reliably, safely, and sustainably, knowledge will have to be reimagined. By creating a single source of truth for content, companies across the energy and resources sector can streamline the entire asset lifecycle from capital project execution to asset operations. This ensures that the information contained in engineering documents, safety protocols, maintenance records, and other critical documentation is instantly accessible to the right personnel at the right time. Time spent searching, accessing, and retrieving documentation can be replaced with asking a GenAI powered intelligent assistant the question at hand. The intelligent assistant provides a trusted response and the source of the relevant documentation.. By tapping knowledge quickly, personnel can execute their jobs more safely avoiding harm to themselves and the environment in which they operate.

Connections reimagined

Companies across this sector must exchange information more seamlessly across the B2B ecosystem with scalable B2B integration. Procuring equipment and services for new energy infrastructure and extending the life of existing assets is dependent on strategic vendors and more specifically the seamless exchange of information between them. Moreover, companies across the energy and resource sector can build that seamless information exchange on a solid digital foundation that supports an ethical supply chain.

Conversations reimagined

A sustainable future will depend on transforming conversations with customers. Utilities are at the ‘tip of the spear’ of the energy transition. As such, utilities will need to elevate and drive exceptional omnichannel customer experiences by personalizing content to educate and influence energy consumption patterns.

Decisions reimagined

Companies across the energy and resources sector must overcome data chaos and reimagine how decisions are made to ensure a sustainable future. From time of use pricing to align consumer demand with supply, to predictive maintenance, to daily reporting for operations and compliance, and many other use cases, energy and resource companies will need to analyze data at scale with AI.

CloudOps reimagined

All jobs across the energy and resources sector depend on information and therefore directly and indirectly depend on IT Operations in some shape or form. For information to be reimagined, CloudOps must be reimagined. IT Operations teams must use AI, automation, and cloud flexibility to speed issue resolutions, improve visibility, boost IT reliability, and reduce IT’s carbon footprint.

Software engineering reimagined

By 2035 cloud, security, and AI technologies will converge where every utility, oil and gas, chemical, and metals and mining company is, in a sense, a software company. They must innovate and simplify a secure digital fabric across the enterprise to support the execution their unique strategies and initiatives. Software engineering departments will need to power their DevOps with AI to build better software faster to tailor their digital fabric so that it supports meeting energy production targets safely and sustainably.

Security reimagined

Nothing can derail safe and sustainable energy production more than a security breach. According to the World Economic Forum, the number of weekly cyberattacks on energy companies has doubled since 2020. Companies across this sector will need to reimagine security to minimize disruptions and stay ahead of threats with comprehensive, proactive security

We look forward to learning more from the sessions presented at Davos 2025 this week. If you would like to know more on how OpenText can help your business catalyze energy production safely, reliably, sustainably, and cost effectively through information management technologies and best practices contact us now!