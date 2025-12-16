CNH builds a platform to streamline HR Operation process and to enhance employee experience

At CNH, we’re pushing the boundaries of what industrial equipment can do for agriculture and construction workers. Through our global R&D and manufacturing sites, we design and manufacture a wide range of industrial vehicles, from tractors and loaders to air seeding systems and tillage equipment.

We never stop looking for ways to improve our offering. For example, we recently signed a partnership with SpaceX Starlink to allow famers in even the most isolated locations to access our data-driven agriculture solutions. These include FieldXplorer—a CNH platform that uses AI and drone images to help farmers precisely identify weeds and target spraying operations using a moving map display.

Embracing shared services for HR

None of these innovations would be possible without our people. Across CNH, more than 35,000 employees work to deliver outstanding services to our customers and develop next-generation solutions to meet the needs of our markets.

We see that technologies like AI will only become even more important to our work in the years to come. So, we decided to embark on a HR transformation. By moving to a Global HR Operation model for HR, we aim to make it easier to source and develop skills in AI and other important domains from within the company.

Building on SAP SuccessFactors

Our HR transformation project coincided with a big change in the way we deliver HR capabilities to our five regions. In the past, we relied on an external service provider for our HR information systems and to host important records, such as employee pay slips and tax documents. But we decided that we wanted to internally manage these critical processes, which meant we needed to find a new way of delivering HR capabilities.

With a hard deadline of 24 months until the old platforms were switched off, we needed to set up brand-new HR systems and processes for 35,000 employees in 30+countries. We chose SAP SuccessFactors® as our new HR platform, and we looked for an enterprise content management (ECM) solution that would help us streamline and automate the new HR workflows.

Building seamlessly integrated workflows

I joined CNH to help navigate this complex HR transformation project, so I wasn’t involved in selecting OpenText Content Management for SAP SuccessFactors. However, I was delighted that the business chose this solution. I knew from experience that OpenText is a leader in the ECM space, and I had long been keen to try out the solution for myself. I certainly wasn’t disappointed.

OpenText Content Management is seamlessly integrated with SAP SuccessFactors, which means that we can use the two solutions in tandem to create highly streamlined and automated workflows for key HR processes. The OpenText solution empowers us to build these workflows using a low-code approach, which makes it much faster to provide new capabilities to the business.

Migrating three million documents on time

Speed was a crucial capability that OpenText brought to the table. In addition to providing brand-new HR systems for thousands of global users, we also needed to migrate nearly three million digital HR documents from our previous HR solutions provider within a tight deadline.

To help us hit our target, OpenText Professional Services used the FasTrak methodology; a set of templates and accelerators designed to speed up deployments like ours. For more than seven months, we worked flat out, and the OpenText team was always on hand when we needed them. Together, we brought all the HR documents to the new platform before the old platforms were switched off.

Delivering 99% faster access to HR information

We are making OpenText Content Management for SAP SuccessFactors available in different phases, and where it is already available, it’s having a big impact on our approach to HR. Before, our HR managers would submit tickets to our external service provider to get access to HR information. Today, everything is at their fingertips in the OpenText solution -offering 99% faster access to documents.

We’ve also streamlined other document-driven processes. We use the integration between SAP and OpenText solutions to automatically capture and file onboarding documents in each employee’s folder, reducing manual work for our local HR teams.

Uncovering talent insights with AI

One of the most exciting opportunities of our partnership with OpenText is the ability to use AI to further our talent goals.

We’re exploring how we can use AI solutions from OpenText to analyze our employees’ resumes. The aim is to build a library of skills and competencies across the enterprise, which will help us supercharge our internal recruitment efforts and support ongoing R&D innovation.