Solving the semiconductor supply chain traceability crisis

When TSMC’s WannaCry virus outbreak hit in August 2018, the incident cost the world’s largest contract chipmaker $255 million in just three days, disrupting Apple iPhone production and exposing how quickly operational failures cascade through semiconductor supply chains (Source: ITPro). The root cause? A single unpatched Windows 7 computer that wasn’t properly tracked through their system deployment process.

This wasn’t just an IT failure; it was a traceability breakdown with massive financial consequences.

Fast-forward to April 2024, when Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years struck the island that produces 60% of the world’s semiconductors. TSMC, United Microelectronics Corp., and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp halted production and evacuated plants (Source: SilicoExpert). While TSMC’s employees returned to work only hours after the aftershocks, the incident highlighted the semiconductor industry’s vulnerability to both natural disasters and operational disruptions (Source: Fortune).

The semiconductor industry faces an unprecedented traceability crisis. As geopolitical tensions reshape global supply chains and regulatory requirements intensify, manufacturers are scrambling to achieve chip-to-assembly visibility across increasingly complex networks.

With global compliance requiring archiving supply chain and process data for 10–15 years (Source: DRYield), manufacturers need comprehensive strategies that transform how they capture, manage, and share critical information across their entire ecosystem.

The hidden costs of poor semiconductor traceability

End-to-end traceability means tracking every component, process step, and decision from initial design through final assembly. This includes wafer lot genealogy, tool maintenance records, material certifications, process parameter logs, and quality test results—all linked together to create a complete product history.

Without this visibility, manufacturers face cascading consequences:

Operational paralysis during crises: Engineering teams spend days hunting for documentation instead of solving problems, turning 4-hour root cause analyses into multi-week investigations

Engineering teams spend days hunting for documentation instead of solving problems, turning 4-hour root cause analyses into multi-week investigations Audit nightmares: 30% of manufacturers reported delays and compliance issues due to disconnected data systems (Source: Docsie)

30% of manufacturers reported delays and compliance issues due to disconnected data systems (Source: Docsie) Supply chain vulnerability: Manufacturers struggle to qualify alternative suppliers during disruptions, extending delays and losing competitive positioning

Manufacturers struggle to qualify alternative suppliers during disruptions, extending delays and losing competitive positioning Customer relationship strain: Aerospace and automotive customers increasingly demand complete component traceability as a contract requirement

Aerospace and automotive customers increasingly demand complete component traceability as a contract requirement Amplified recall impact: Product recalls expand from specific lots to industry-wide crises when manufacturers can’t quickly identify affected products

Why traditional approaches fail

Most semiconductor manufacturers have invested heavily in individual systems – PLM for design data, MES for production, QMS for quality records, and ERP for business processes. The problem isn’t these systems; it’s the gaps between them.

The documentation breakdown

Critical documentation creates traceability foundations, but traditional approaches consistently fall short:

Version control chaos: Engineers generate thousands of specifications and process recipes. When documents exist in disconnected systems, teams lose track of current versions, leading to production errors based on outdated information.

Engineers generate thousands of specifications and process recipes. When documents exist in disconnected systems, teams lose track of current versions, leading to production errors based on outdated information. Manual bottlenecks: Quality teams spend much of their time manually uploading test results and certificates into multiple systems, introducing errors and preventing real-time visibility.

Quality teams spend much of their time manually uploading test results and certificates into multiple systems, introducing errors and preventing real-time visibility. Search failures: Engineers need instant access to specific parameters and maintenance records but face complex folder structures and basic keyword searches that miss critical information.

The network gap

43% of industry leaders now prioritize networked supply chains to reduce visibility gaps (Source: KPMG). Modern manufacturing depends on complex supplier networks and customer integrations that isolated systems cannot coordinate effectively.

Strategic solutions: Building effective traceability

Leading manufacturers implement comprehensive approaches addressing both technical and operational challenges:

Unified information architecture

Centralized documentation: Create unified metadata layers connecting information across existing systems, preserving specialized tool investments while enabling cross-system visibility

Create unified metadata layers connecting information across existing systems, preserving specialized tool investments while enabling cross-system visibility Automated data capture: Implement workflows capturing critical information at the source—from manufacturing equipment, supplier portals, and testing systems

Implement workflows capturing critical information at the source—from manufacturing equipment, supplier portals, and testing systems Intelligent retention: Automate archiving systems, preserving 10-15 year accessibility while managing costs and regulatory compliance

Supply chain network integration

Digital supplier ecosystems: Secure platforms where suppliers directly share certifications and compliance documentation, enabling real-time supply chain visibility

Secure platforms where suppliers directly share certifications and compliance documentation, enabling real-time supply chain visibility Standardized information exchange: Industry-standard data formats ensure seamless information flow between manufacturers, suppliers, and customers

Industry-standard data formats ensure seamless information flow between manufacturers, suppliers, and customers Proactive risk monitoring: Automated systems monitoring supplier health, geopolitical risks, and quality performance enable proactive alternative qualification

Advanced analytics and intelligence

Predictive quality analytics: Machine learning analyzes historical data to predict quality issues, enabling preventive actions that reduce defects

Machine learning analyzes historical data to predict quality issues, enabling preventive actions that reduce defects Automated compliance reporting: Intelligent systems continuously monitor regulations and generate compliance reports automatically

Intelligent systems continuously monitor regulations and generate compliance reports automatically Real-time dashboards: Executive visibility into supply chain status, quality trends, and compliance posture enables proactive decision-making

Implementation strategy

Successful traceability transformation requires phased implementation:

Phase 1: Foundation

Assess current information flows and identify critical gaps

Establish unified metadata standards

Implement automated data capture for highest-risk processes

Phase 2: Integration

Connect key suppliers through standardized digital interfaces

Establish real-time information sharing protocols

Implement proactive monitoring systems

Phase 3: Intelligence

Deploy predictive analytics

Automate compliance reporting

Establish continuous improvement processes

Measuring success

Leading manufacturers track specific metrics ensuring traceability investments deliver value:

Audit preparation time: Reduction through automated documentation

Reduction through automated documentation Root cause analysis speed: Complete investigations in days rather than weeks

Complete investigations in days rather than weeks Supplier qualification time: Reduce from months to weeks through standardized processes

Reduce from months to weeks through standardized processes Compliance cost reduction: Lower ongoing costs through automation and monitoring

The strategic imperative

The semiconductor industry’s complexity will only increase as advanced node manufacturing expands, and geopolitical pressures intensify. Manufacturers investing in comprehensive traceability systems today achieve sustainable competitive advantages, while those relying on fragmented approaches face escalating risks and costs.

Traceability isn’t just compliance—it’s strategic capability enabling faster innovation, stronger customer relationships, and more resilient operations.

Ready to transform your strategy?

The manufacturers dominating tomorrow’s market are building comprehensive visibility systems today. Whether through internal development, strategic partnerships, or integrated platform solutions, the critical step is beginning transformation before competitive pressures make change more complex.

Visit OpenText at Semicon West 2025 for an exclusive demonstration of how integrated Content Cloud and Business Network solutions are helping semiconductor leaders and manufacturers achieve:

Reduction in recall scope through precise lot tracking

Hours instead of days for regulatory compliance documentation

Faster process qualification with unified data visibility

Automated export control compliance, eliminating manual documentation risks

Don’t let traceability gaps become your competitive disadvantage. Connect with our semiconductor experts at Booth #SM4 to discover how OpenText can accelerate your path to operational excellence.

The future belongs to semiconductor manufacturers who master end-to-end traceability. The question is whether your organization will lead this transformation or be forced to catch up.