Smarter information. Work reimagined.

“There’s a big difference between a pilot and an aviator. One is a technician; the other is an artist in love with flight.” — Elrey Borge Jeppesen, American aviator

When it came to creating a brand for opentext.ai, the idea of OpenText™ Aviator sprang from our love for aviation. There are many parallels between aviation and technology – both professions require engineering and preparation, both have highly competitive players, and both require calculated maneuvers to make rapid ascents. In our quest to capture imaginations with what artificial general intelligence (AGI) can do for enterprises, we created the Aviator brand to connote new heights and new possibilities.

OpenText Aviator represents a group of wildly smart engineers at OpenText who love innovation. Applying decades of AI expertise and embracing rapid experimentation with a wide array of new large language models (LLMs), our product teams have deliberately chosen to take a poly-model approach in our quest for generative AI, which means we have a whole squadron of planes in the hangar! We are not partial to any language model, but rather we believe in helping customers choose the right model for the right job. The superheroes of the Aviator story are not the models, nor the products, but rather the people who do the work.