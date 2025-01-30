OpenText and Clozd partner to drive change through your feedback

You have a superpower. Your feedback provides critical waypoints that guides the future at OpenText. Every engagement we have with you is a chance for us to learn and better meet your expectations. That’s why OpenText and Clozd, a leader in win-loss analysis, have teamed-up to have open and honest conversations with OpenText customers and prospects.

Use your superpower for good. If you receive an invitation, we’d love for you to share your feedback to Clozd.

How the OpenText and Clozd win-loss analysis program works

These 20- to 30-minute discussions are a chance for you to share your experiences—what worked well, what could be improved, and how we can make meaningful changes that matter. Whether your feedback is enhancing our products, refining our sales approach, improving customer support, strengthening our value proposition, or focusing on anything else that’s important to you, you can drive real change at OpenText. You aren’t just sharing your opinion—you’re shaping the future of OpenText solutions in ways that benefit everyone!

What you can expect with the Clozd win-loss analysis program

If you receive an invitation asking you to participate, we’d love to hear from you! As a thank-you gesture, Clozd may offer you a token of appreciation for your time. Can’t accept gifts? We understand—Clozd can make a charitable donation instead. More than anything, we want your honest feedback to help OpenText build better solutions and stronger partnerships. And that helps everyone.

Learn more about OpenText innovation, and for more information about the Clozd win-loss analysis program, email Ted Gaudet at OpenText.