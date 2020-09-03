Leveraging Managed Services to address complex integration challenges

Today’s businesses are being forced to restructure supply chains and accelerate digital transformation projects. This is primarily to help ensure that they are better prepared for when the next major disruption strikes their business.

COVID-19 has reinforced the importance of having end to end visibility across the supply chain. To achieve this, companies must have seamless integration to people, systems and things across their extended enterprise. Ensuring that you can onboard and connect digitally to trading partners located anywhere in the world is one challenge but ensuring you can seamlessly integrate to internal business systems is another challenge altogether.

CIOs around the world are accelerating their adoption of cloud-based technologies as a result of COVID-19 and this is the perfect time for supply chain leaders to re-evaluate their supply chain infrastructure, both physical and digital. Cloud based integration technologies can help companies establish a digital backbone across their business, seamlessly enabling external supply chain information to enter back end business systems such as ERP.

However, as companies explore more cloud based initiatives, IT resources to manage such projects can become difficult to find within the enterprise. Step forward Managed Services, a way to augment an IT team’s capabilities by providing people, processes and technologies so that a company can focus on their core business activities such as restructuring their supply chain. Managed Services allows companies to integrate to internal business systems, connected devices and, of course, trading partner communities. Leveraging a Managed Services approach to business integration can help to reduce operational costs by as much as 40%, drive greater efficiencies and help to optimize supply chain processes.

Over the past couple of months, we have been running a series of webinars to explore how OpenText™ Trading Grid™, the world’s largest unified integration platform, can help companies digitize their internal and external information flows. These earlier webinars can be found in our Digital Zone. The fourth and final webinar in this series will be presented in partnership with IDC Research Director, Stewart Bond, “Exploring the benefits of integration agility with Managed Services”. This webinar will focus on how Managed Services can help companies address their complex integration requirements across the extended digital ecosystem.

To register for this webinar, which will be hosted live at 11am EST on Thursday, September 10th, please visit our registration page.