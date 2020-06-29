4 ways to supercharge team productivity with content services

As organizations regroup, refocus and reprioritize over the rest of this year, one constant across almost every industry is that work routines, work locations, and team dynamics have changed forever.

Significant numbers of knowledge workers will continue to work remotely and may never return to their offices and cubicles. Meeting rooms will remain under-utilized. Hallway conversations, where, let’s face it, a lot of information was disseminated and many day-to-day decisions were made, will be infrequent.

How can enterprises maintain—and even improve—the performance of functional groups and project teams without the face-to-face information exchanges that have always been a cornerstone of enterprise operations?

I recently hosted an OpenText™ webinar on this topic, highlighting four ways organizations can supercharge team productivity in this new equilibrium.

At its heart, collaboration is about effectively accessing, sharing and using information across teams and people. OpenText Content Services technology provides a foundation to:

Easily create, share and manage content by integrating the user experience within the applications your teams use every day Provide direction for unstructured collaborative processes with dedicated workspaces to drive team productivity Base decisions on the collective knowledge and aggregated information of the entire enterprise Digitize and automate the legacy analog processes that may have sufficed in a less distributed work environment

Please check out this short, insightful webinar and see how moving forward in a world of remote working and dispersed interactions doesn’t have to be a convoluted series of workarounds and stopgaps.

