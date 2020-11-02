What’s new in OpenText CX-E Voice CE 20.4

The world’s largest work from home experiment began in March 2020 and it’s working! Today, 82% of company leaders plan to allow employees to work remotely some of the time according to a recent Gartner survey.

From welcoming cloud-first adoption to embracing the remote workforce, we are pleased to announce the CE 20.4 release of OpenText™ CX-E Voice, built to empower workers everywhere.

New Web Client for a better remote/mobile worker experience

Click–to-Call from within Transcriptions for user convenience

The Latest Nuance Speech Recognition, use the power of your voice to comply with hands-free driving laws

Stand-alone Directory/Automated Attendant to lower operating costs

Windows Server 2019 support for the latest updates

Even with the unprecedented disruptions of the 2020 “New Normal”, Unified Communications remain the lifeblood of organizations. In fact, as workers have migrated out of the office, it has become even more crucial that UC (Uniﬁed Communications) systems adapt to connect them wherever they are.

CX-E Voice delivers powerful applications to enhance your existing infrastructure. Unified Messaging, Transcription, Speech-enabled Personal Assistant, Voicemail, Directory, Call Center, IVR (Interactive Voice Response) and Notify increase productivity while maintaining secure, compliant business practices.

Whether you run a purely on-premises UC environment, hybrid, or are all-in on the cloud, your organization can take advantage of CX-E Voice to boost productivity and future proof PBX and email investments.

A deeper look into OpenText CX-E Voice CE 20.4

Introducing a new web client to enhance the user experience

This latest CX-E Voice release offers a significantly upgraded, modern, and responsive HTML5 Web Client to manage your communications everywhere. Improved usability to speed workflows with voicemail transcription and click-to-call from your favorite device via the Web Client, Mobile Client, and email (through Unified Messaging).

Increasing self-service effectiveness with speech

Speech recognition technology is becoming the norm, not the exception. According to Gartner, 25% of employee interactions within applications will be via voice by 2023. This latest release of CX-E Voice facilitates organizations rising to the voice challenge in two ways:

The Speech Directory and Automated Attendant applications can now be purchased as a stand-alone option allowing organizations to add only these powerful features to their infrastructure without investing in the whole solution up front.

Secondly, this release of CX-E Voice integrates the latest and leading Nuance Speech Recognition for Personal Assistant, Directory and Automated Attendant.

Are you ready to take your Unified Communications infrastructure to the next level?

Learn more about OpenText CX-E Voice here.

Accelerate your upgrade and reduce risk by working with OpenText Professional Services. Let our experts work with you to assess the current environment and prepare recommendations for a successful upgrade, whether on-premises, in the OpenText Cloud, in other company’s clouds or in a hybrid environment.