Top 4 reasons to attend OpenText World Asia Pacific

Twelve months ago, we made the difficult – but vital – decision to move OpenText™ World from a physical event to a virtual event in your office, dining room or kitchen! One year on, and we would have loved to get together in person in the Asia Pacific region to update you on the latest innovations from OpenText, but that – unfortunately – was not possible.

So, once again OpenText World Asia Pacific will be coming to you through your laptop, tablet or phone! And while we can’t see you face to face, here are the 4 top reasons for you to register for the event in May:

Reason 1: It’s THE Information Management Conference

OpenText World Asia Pacific will bring together leading information technology experts to explore the technology needed to support modern work; engage customers and communities; connect global commerce; and stay ahead of the competition. The 2-day event will showcase new solutions and market trends in keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive labs, games and more.

Reason 2: World leading experts

OpenText World Asia Pacific features keynotes from our CEO & CTO Mark Barrenechea, and from our EVP and Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub.

In his Day 1 Opening Keynote, Mark will explore how information management and cultures of knowing enable modern work, modern experiences, connected supply chains and cybersecurity, and allow business to grow, scale and be efficient.

Muhi’s Day 2 Innovation Keynote will explore the OpenText Cloud, where innovative businesses find the building blocks to develop information-driven applications. Muhi will also showcase the latest OpenText Cloud innovations, new strategies to transform business, and how to take advantage of current and future disruptions.

On Day 1, we’ll also hear from optimist and best-selling author Simon Sinek in conversation with Mark Barrenechea. Simon is an unshakable optimist. He believes in a bright future and our ability to build it together. Described as “a visionary thinker with a rare intellect,” Simon has devoted his professional life to help advance a vision of the world that does not yet exist; a world in which the vast majority of people wake up every single morning inspired, feel safe wherever they are and end the day fulfilled by the work that they do.

Simon is the author of multiple best-selling books including Start With Why, Leaders Eat Last, Together is Better, and The Infinite Game.

Reason 3: 100% relevant to your business

In addition to main keynotes, attendees will also be treated to product specific keynotes that drill into the specific challenges and opportunities faced by our customers, and how OpenText’s cloud solutions can drive innovation, insight, and growth.

The product keynotes include:

The Content Services Keynote with Michael Cybala, VP, Software Engineering and Marc Diefenbruch, VP, Product Management

The Digital Experience Keynote with Guy Hellier, VP Product Management

The Developer Keynote with Stephen Ludlow, SVP Product Management

The Future of Business Integration with John Radko, SVP Software Engineering

The Security Keynote with Dave Dufour, VP, Software Engineering and Quinn Curtis​, SVP, Product Management (SMBC)

Reason 4: Deep-dive, interactive breakouts

As the #1 conference of its kind, OpenText World Asia Pacific offers nearly 100 breakout sessions, demo sessions and hands-on labs on content services, business network, digital experience, cyber-security and investigations, AI & analytics, application development, digital forensics, information governance, incident response, legal tech, and eDiscovery. Led by subject matter experts, sessions range from product roadmaps and new product updates, to technical best practices and customer success stories.

Some of the sessions that really caught our eye include:

Rethink your product roadmap: An interactive discussion with your peers

Learn the top 5 innovations accelerating the journey to your Ultimate Cloud

Unlocking the Government Experience Algorithm

Welcome to the future of business integration

How to avoid common pitfalls in your journey to the cloud

Why move to Cloud & Modernize?

