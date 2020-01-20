Start your cloud journey at Cloud Summit

Did you know that this year, 83% of enterprise workloads will run in the cloud? If you’re wondering how to begin your cloud journey, what you need to do to advance it or where you need to go to get your hands on everything cloud-journey related, the OpenText™ Cloud Summit is a must-attend event for you.

The worldwide tour kicked off in November and has visited 19 cities so far. Each stop is a free, half-day event that can provide you with the knowledge and tools you need to embrace the cloud with confidence – helping you to maximize existing investments while shifting workloads quickly and securely into the cloud. There are only three more stops to go before it wraps up at the end of January 2020!

Why attend?

Transitioning enterprise information to the cloud requires a strong strategy, and the journey is different for every organization. Whether yours is a SaaS, a private cloud, or you’re running your own cloud in your data center, this event is an opportunity to help you overcome challenges and add enormous value to your business. If you’re transitioning to the cloud, freeing up IT resources from operational duties will allow you to focus on innovation that drives efficiencies and delivers better business outcomes — all while remaining compliant and secure. And if you’re already operating in the cloud, great — it’s time to assess and leverage what you’ve got.

At Cloud Summit, experts will guide you on how to integrate ERP, ECM and EIM solutions to manage information sprawl, as well as offer advice on how to shift resources to focus on innovation, transformation and reimagining business.

Attend the OpenText Cloud Summit and you will:

Learn about our OpenText cloud offerings, services and roadmap.

Hear from leading industry analysts about cloud market trends and predictions.

Learn best practices to help map your journey to the cloud.

Benefit from cloud-readiness assessments by OpenText experts.

Network with your peers to gain real-world knowledge on approaches that work.

Gain insights and tools to progress your own cloud business case.

Plus, if you meet specific criteria, you can qualify for a cloud-readiness assessment that includes complimentary assistance from OpenText experts to help develop your cloud business case.

Upcoming Cloud Summit locations

OpenText Cloud Summit will boost your transformation journey by taking your Enterprise Information Management (EIM) strategy into the cloud. The event will help you map how EIM applications and flexible cloud architecture combine to deliver innovation, growth and business results.

There are only a few Cloud Summit stops left! Find your OpenText Cloud Summit:

Jan. 23 – Los Angeles

Jan. 24 – Tokyo

Jan. 29 – Dubai

Jan. 29 – Virtual Cloud Summit

If you missed the event in your area, tune into our virtual Cloud Summit webinar on January 29 at 11am ET. Get more info and register! To stay up-to-date on the latest OpenText news, subscribe to our newsletter.