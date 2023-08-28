Prepare for the coming e-Invoicing mandates

Paper-based invoicing is time-consuming and expensive. In much of the world, sending and receiving electronic invoices (e-invoices) requires compliance with government regulations for tax reporting and, increasingly, government mandates for business-to-government (B2G) e-invoicing. These government regulations differ from country to country, and maintaining compliance is a significant challenge for global businesses.

Active Invoices with Compliance (AIC) is a cloud-based e-invoicing solution that provides buying and selling organizations with the technology and services needed for automating e-invoicing and compliance in more than 45 countries.

AIC supports data validation, digital signature, and e-Invoice delivery by EDI, portal and email. Deliver legal archive for tax audit with a simple, intelligent and intuitive web portal for employees and auditors.

What does OpenText™ Active Invoices with Compliance (AIC) deliver?

Global e-Invoicing compliance. Meets current and stays ahead of government tax and electronic invoicing regulations in more than 45 countries. E-Invoice delivery. Supports PDF or structured formats through the various means legally permitted in more than 45 countries, including email, secure portal, secure EDI protocols, PEPPOL network and government clearance portals. Validation of mandatory invoice data. Country-specific validation of invoice data ensures that required fields are present per government regulatory requirements. 100% invoice automation. Includes PDF invoice auto-provisioning to SME customers and support for onboarding EDI-based partners. Invoice integrity and authenticity. Supports country-specific digital signature, EDI and government clearance requirements to ensure that e-Invoices come from the claimed source and have not been altered. Archive and audit. Archives and provides audit access throughout mandatory retention periods. Supports advanced search and scheduled reports, allows uploads of invoice evidence and download/export of invoices for audit.

How is OpenText™ Active Invoices with Compliance (AIC) different?

An e-Invoice is only one B2B document among many and is usually part of a global EDI/ B2B rollout. OpenText offers the only e-Invoicing solution built on a global EDI network, supporting both inbound and outbound compliant e-Invoicing while exchanging all types of other transaction documents covering the entire buying and selling business process. Some e-Invoicing providers only support inbound invoice processing for Accounts Payable while requiring all suppliers to join the provider’s network. OpenText’s open network approach enables both outbound and inbound e-Invoicing while supporting direct connections, EDI VAN, trading networks, vendor portal/web forms and various other options.

Self-service onboarding tools combine with the industry’s largest dedicated team of expert onboarding specialists to rapidly enable 100% of your community, increasing your business agility. Active Invoices with Compliance allows companies to digitize their invoicing processes, increasing automation and freeing their teams up to focus on core business activities while maintaining compliance with varied regulations today and as they evolve.

Next steps

Learn more about OpenText™ Active Invoices with Compliance and how to comply with e-Invoicing regulations today and as they evolve, view the Product Overview or read about some of the more common e-Invoicing integration approaches.